Man stays up late binge-watching dramas for days, suddenly develops acute glaucoma

The recent global craze for short dramas, with their fast-paced and dramatic plots, has become highly addictive, making it hard to stop watching one episode after another. A man in mainland China recently developed acute glaucoma after staying up late binge-watching dramas. His eyes became painfully swollen, and he nearly lost his eyesight. Doctors remind the public that glaucoma is not exclusive to the elderly, and the risk increases sharply after age 40. What precautions should be taken when using mobile phones and other electronic devices daily to prevent vision damage?

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According to mainland Chinese media Hongxing News, the Ophthalmology Department at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University recently treated several patients addicted to binge-watching. Uncle Li (pseudonym), 62, had recently become completely hooked on short dramas. He stayed up late almost every night binge-watching, sometimes even turning off the lights for a more "immersive" experience. Eventually, his eyes became unbearably painful, his vision suddenly declined, and he couldn't even read text on his phone, prompting him to rush to the hospital. "I only binge-watched for a few days, how could my vision become so blurry?" After a thorough examination, he was diagnosed with acute angle-closure glaucoma.

Professor Wang Jun-ming, Director of the Ophthalmology Department, explained that glaucoma is a blinding eye disease characterized by optic nerve damage and visual field defects, often called the "silent thief of sight." Chronic glaucoma often develops quietly in its early stages without pain or itching. By the time patients notice a narrowed field of vision or blurred vision, some of their sight has already been "stolen," and the optic nerve damage is typically irreversible, potentially leading to blindness. Acute angle-closure glaucoma, on the other hand, is characterized by sudden onset and rapid progression. Without timely treatment, it can lead to sharp vision decline or even blindness within a short period.

Wang noted that many people misunderstand glaucoma, thinking it's an old person's disease. However, this is not true. Glaucoma can occur at any age. Age 40 is a significant milestone, as the risk increases markedly after 40. He reminds that glaucoma is the world's leading cause of irreversible blindness. High-risk groups, including those over 40, people with high myopia, those with a family history of glaucoma, and people with diabetes, should undergo eye examinations at least once a year, including intraocular pressure measurement and fundus examination. Seek medical attention promptly if any eye discomfort arises to enable early detection and intervention, thereby preserving vision.

Leading Cause of Blindness: Understanding Glaucoma Causes, Types, and Symptoms

Glaucoma is the leading cause of blindness in Hong Kong. According to data from the Hong Kong Ophthalmological Society, approximately 23% of blindness cases are related to glaucoma. The pathogenesis of glaucoma is often associated with elevated intraocular pressure, which can damage the retina and optic nerve. High-risk groups include individuals aged 40 or older, especially women over 70, who have a higher risk. According to the Hospital Authority, glaucoma is classified as follows based on urgency and cause:

Chronic Glaucoma Symptoms

Early-stage symptoms are often subtle. In later stages, patients experience visual field constriction, leaving only central vision (tunnel vision). They cannot see images outside the central field. Continued deterioration can lead to complete blindness.

Acute Glaucoma Symptoms

Sudden increase in intraocular pressure with abrupt onset of symptoms. Permanent vision loss can occur within a day, making prompt medical attention essential. Symptoms include blurred vision, rainbow-colored halos around lights, red eyes, corneal clouding, severe eye pain, headache accompanying the eye pain, nausea, and vomiting.

Primary Glaucoma

No obvious cause; some research suggests genetic mutations may be involved.

Secondary Glaucoma

Caused by another eye condition, such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, retinal vascular occlusion, uveitis, intraocular tumors, etc. Long-term steroid use, eye trauma, or surgery can also lead to secondary glaucoma.

Glaucoma can also be classified as angle-closure or open-angle. The anterior chamber angle functions to drain fluid from the eye (aqueous humor, not tears) to maintain normal intraocular pressure.

Angle-Closure: The anterior chamber angle becomes narrowed or even closed due to degeneration or other reasons. Aqueous humor cannot be drained effectively, leading to elevated pressure and damage to the optic nerve.

Open-Angle: The anterior chamber angle is not narrow, but the drainage rate is slower than the secretion rate for some reason, causing aqueous humor accumulation and elevated pressure.

7 Daily Tips for Protecting Eyesight

Ophthalmologist Dr. Chow Pak-chin was interviewed by Sing Tao Headline and offered 7 daily eye care tips, focusing on diet, lifestyle, and usage habits to protect vision.

Pay Attention to Diet: Good dietary habits maintain eye health. Aim for "3 lows, 1 high": low salt, low oil, low sugar, and high fiber. Healthy Lifestyle: Get at least 8 hours of sleep daily. For leisure activities, avoid gaming and binge-watching. Outdoor exercise is a better way to rest your eyes. Limit Electronic Device Use: Prolonged focus on electronic devices is harmful to eyes. Use them only when necessary, and for as short a time as possible. Maintain Distance When Using Devices: Keep a 30cm distance from phones, 40cm from tablets, 50cm from laptops, and 100cm from computer monitors. Ensure Adequate Lighting: When using electronic devices, ensure good overhead lighting. Never use a phone in complete darkness. Ensure no light source is directly behind the phone to prevent direct light rays from entering your eyes. Adjust phone screens to a softer light setting to reduce eye irritation. Avoid Using Phones in Unstable Environments: Do not use phones on moving vehicles or while walking. Using devices in unstable environments easily fatigues the eyes. Allow Eyes Proper Rest: When using electronic devices, remember to blink once every 5-6 seconds. Follow the "20-20-20-20" rule: for every 20 minutes of phone use, take a 20-second break, look at something 20 feet away, and take 20 steps.



