Nutritionist shares 4 hydration tips to decrease dehydration risk

Recently, the hot weather may cause dry mouth and even difficulty concentrating. A nutritionist points out that even mild dehydration can lead to memory decline, while severe dehydration can trigger heatstroke. Adequate hydration is crucial for maintaining body temperature and brain function. She specifically teaches 4 hydration methods and recommends one must-eat high-water-content vegetable to help easily overcome dehydration risks.

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Adequate Hydration Offers 6 Health Benefits

Nutritionist Lam Lei-sam posted on her Facebook page that water is the source of life, with the human body composed of approximately 60% to 70% water. From cellular function to organ coordination, nearly all physiological processes depend on water. She further notes that adequate hydration provides 6 health benefits:

Boosts Metabolism and Weight Management: Water is a crucial medium for chemical reactions in the body. Adequate water intake can accelerate metabolism and help burn fat. Drinking water before meals increases satiety, aiding calorie control. Good metabolism also helps the body eliminate toxins more effectively.

Regulates Body Temperature: When environmental temperatures rise or during exercise, the body sweats to cool down. If water is insufficient, the body cannot sweat properly, easily leading to overheating and even heatstroke.

Maintains Brain Function and Mood: The brain is extremely sensitive to water. Even mild dehydration (about 1-2% loss of body weight) can lead to difficulty concentrating, short-term memory decline, and increased feelings of anxiety, fatigue, or headaches.

Protects Joints and Tissues: The cartilage in joints contains a significant amount of water. Drinking water helps reduce friction between joints, thereby protecting bones. Additionally, water acts as an important cushion for the spinal cord and brain.

Aids Digestion and Prevents Constipation: Adequate water intake helps intestinal motility and softens stools. Chronic insufficient water intake is a primary cause of chronic constipation.

Supports Blood Circulation: Drinking enough water helps blood vessels dilate, thereby stabilizing blood pressure and promoting overall blood circulation.

She provides a simple formula to calculate daily recommended water intake: Body weight (kg) × 30~40 (ml) = Daily recommended water intake. For example, a 60 kg adult should drink approximately 1,800 ml to 2,400 ml per day. This amount can include plain water, tea, coffee, clear soups, etc. Lam reminds that water should be consumed "little and often." Don't wait until you feel thirsty to drink, as thirst typically indicates the body is already mildly dehydrated.

4 Hydration Methods

Hydration is crucial, but for those who dislike drinking plain water, how can they increase their intake? Lam suggests trying the following 4 methods to help the body "unconsciously" get enough water:

1. Change the "Monotony" of Plain Water

Make infused water: Slice citrus fruits (lemon, lime, orange, grapefruit); add berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries); add refreshing ingredients (cucumber slices, mint leaves, melon chunks); or use spices (cinnamon sticks, ginger slices, rosemary).

Switch to sparkling water: Many people dislike plain water but enjoy the fizz of soda. Sparkling water offers a soda-like mouthfeel without sugar or calories.

Drink unsweetened herbal or medicinal teas: Herbal teas like chamomile, peppermint, rose, and roselle offer aroma and relaxation. Medicinal teas like black soybean water, red bean water, barley water, and roasted barley tea have subtle grain aromas and additional health benefits.

Change the water temperature: Some dislike the taste of room-temperature water. Try ice water or warm water—different temperatures provide distinctly different mouthfeels.

2. Make Drinking Water a Daily Habit

Drink water first thing in the morning: Keep a glass of water by your bedside and drink it immediately after waking. This replenishes fluids lost overnight and jumpstarts your system.

Establish a "pre-meal glass of water" ritual: Make it a rule to drink a glass of water before every meal or snack. This increases water intake and boosts satiety, aiding weight management.

Use daily activities as reminders: For example, after each trip to the bathroom, after each phone call, or each time you leave your desk, remind yourself to take two sips of water.

Choose a water bottle you love: Pick a bottle in your favorite color, one with a straw, or an attractive design. When it makes you happy to see it, you'll naturally want to drink more.

3. Get Water Through Food

Eat high-water-content vegetables: Cucumber (96% water), lettuce, celery, zucchini, tomatoes, winter melon, etc.

Include soups or congee in meals: Vegetable soups and clear broth soups (watch sodium levels) effectively increase water intake. Note that creamy or thick soups don't count toward hydration.

4. Use Visualization and Gamification for Motivation

Use water reminder apps: Download apps that remind you to drink water. They send regular notifications and provide "virtual encouragement" after each drink, tracking your progress.

Rubber band hydration challenge: For example, if your goal is to finish a 600 ml water bottle 4 times a day, put 4 rubber bands on the bottle. Each time you finish, remove one band. When all 4 are removed, you've succeeded. This "visual" sense of achievement provides great motivation.



