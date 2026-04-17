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FINANCE

HK retail landscape may shift as PARKnSHOP–Wellcome merger discussed

FINANCE
25 mins ago

by

Marco Lam

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Jardine Matheson is reportedly in discussions with CK Hutchison Holdings over a potential acquisition of supermarket chain PARKnSHOP, with plans to merge the business with Wellcome, according to the Financial Times.

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Citing four people familiar with the matter, the report said negotiations between the two conglomerates have been ongoing for some time, though details of any proposed valuation have not been disclosed.

Wellcome is wholly owned by DFI Retail Group, which operates under the Jardine group. A potential merger would bring together two of Hong Kong’s largest supermarket operators, raising the prospect of a major shift in the city’s retail landscape.

In 2023, PARKnSHOP and Wellcome were estimated to account for nearly 90 percent of Hong Kong’s supermarket market share combined. However, one source involved in the discussions indicated that intensifying competition in recent years could significantly reduce the combined entity’s market share, potentially to below 50 percent based on internal assessments.

CK Hutchison last explored a sale of PARKnSHOP more than a decade ago. In 2013, the company shelved plans to divest the business, saying at the time that private sale proposals had failed to deliver maximum value for shareholders. Bids during that process were reported to have ranged between US$3 billion and US$4 billion.

The latest talks suggest renewed interest in reshaping Hong Kong’s highly competitive grocery sector, though it remains unclear whether a deal will be finalized.
 

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