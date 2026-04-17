Cathay Pacific targets full flight restoration after June, contingent on fuel costs

(File Photo)

Cathay Pacific has announced its intention to operate its full schedule of regular passenger flights after June, a hopeful goal that follows its difficult decision to temporarily cut a small number of flights due to immense pressure from skyrocketing aviation fuel prices.

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This forward-looking plan, however, is conditional and hinges on the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East and the future trend of aviation fuel costs.

The airline was forced into what it called a "last resort" measure, consolidating a small number of flights from mid-May through the end of June.

This will affect approximately 2 percent of Cathay Pacific's and 6 percent of HK Express's total flights during that period.

The move comes as the global aviation industry grapples with a severe surge in expenses.

Cathay highlighted data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) showing the average price of global jet fuel had doubled since late February, reaching US$197.83 per barrel in the week of April 10.

Despite these financial headwinds, the airline reported robust operational figures for March, with passenger traffic for Cathay Pacific increasing by 24 percent year-on-year to nearly 2.81 million, and HK Express carrying over 750,000 passengers, a 22 percent rise.