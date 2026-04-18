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NEWS

Costumed fans flock to Kai Tak for second day of Hong Kong Sevens extravaganza

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The second day of the Hong Kong Sevens saw a massive influx of colorfully dressed fans descending upon Kai Tak Sports Park, ready to immerse themselves in the city's most vibrant annual party. The legendary South Stand, in particular, was a beacon of high energy and creative costumes.

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The second day of the annual Hong Kong Sevens tournament was in full swing, with thousands of enthusiastic fans flocking to the state-of-the-art Kai Tak Sports Park. Many arrived early, decked out in elaborate and imaginative costumes, eager to soak up the famously wild and festive atmosphere.

The South Stand, renowned for its lively spirit and as a showcase for some of the most creative fan outfits, was once again the center of the action.

Access to this popular section was restricted to adults aged 18 and over, with identification checks in place to ensure a safe and orderly environment.

By mid-morning, nearly 5,000 fans had already packed into the South Stand to enjoy the pre-match festivities, with crowd numbers expected to peak in the afternoon. To manage the high demand, event organizers implemented crowd control measures, including a queuing system to regulate entry once the stand reached capacity.

For those unable to immediately access the South Stand, waiting areas were established, and real-time updates on queue numbers were provided to help fans plan their day.

Attendees also had the option of enjoying the matches from other vantage points within the stadium or exploring the various activities at the nearby fan village.

Organizers at Kai Tak Sports Park, in close coordination with the event's promoters and relevant authorities, have increased staffing in and around the South Stand to manage the crowds and provide assistance.

Their aim is to ensure all attendees have a memorable, safe, and enjoyable experience at the iconic Hong Kong Sevens.

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