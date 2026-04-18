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WELLNESS

Finding renewed purpose after serious illness: Nursing assistant becomes "piano angel"

WELLNESS
5 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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During lunchtime at the Trinity Block of Haven of Hope Hospital, the sound of piano music always fills the air. The pianist is not a professional musician, but Sally Ng So-ming, a Nursing Service Assistant at the hospital. After surviving a serious illness and finding comfort in music during her darkest moments, she resolved to share this healing power with others. Sally's piano music not only soothes patients' hearts but also provides a final, gentle blessing for those at the end of their lives.

According to an article in the Hospital Authority's publication HASLink, during lunchtime, the lobby of the Trinity Block resonates with the beautiful sound of piano music, bringing a wave of warmth to the busy hospital. The pianist is not a professional musician, but Sally Ng, a patient care assistant. For the past six months, Sally has insisted on playing the piano at least three days a week. She always finishes her lunch quickly, then sits down with her music sheets filled with notes and plays hymns, letting the warm melodies reverberate throughout every corner of the hospital.

Despite the admiration, Sally humbly says, "I'm just a beginner. I originally only intended to practice here; I never expected such a response." Her persistence has moved countless people. Her music has attracted many "fans," including Dr. Wong Tin-chiu, Associate Consultant in the Department of Medicine at Haven of Hope Hospital. Wong said, "At first, Sally lacked confidence, but she has great perseverance. Rain or shine, she plays here." He often cheers Sally on, adding, "Even from a distance, I can feel her sharing her story through the music, expressing her gratitude for life and faith."

Behind the beautiful piano music lies a profound personal experience. Over a year ago, Sally was forced to stop working due to a serious illness. During her long period of bedrest, music was her only emotional support. "Only music could help me forget the pain and accompany me through that difficult time." After recovering from her serious illness, she gained a new appreciation for life and no longer wanted to be consumed by the daily grind. Thus, she decided to pick up the music sheets again, transforming her insights about life into moving notes to nourish and heal the hearts of others in the hospital.

Music Connects Hearts and Heals

Sally recalls a time when a colleague was drawn by the sound of the piano and stopped to listen. Although nervous, Sally took the initiative to invite the colleague to try playing. Unexpectedly, the colleague turned out to be an expert capable of playing Chopin's masterpieces. The two immediately connected at the piano keyboard, sharing ideas and appreciating each other's talent—a true meeting of kindred spirits. The piano music not only connected colleagues but also healed patients. Sally shared that a stroke patient once sang hymns with her and reminisced about the past. He was deeply moved and said, "You are an angel sent from heaven, using music to heal my life." For busy hospital colleagues – whether cleaners, clerks, security guards, or doctors – Sally's piano music has become a small source of comfort amid their hectic work. Resident Physiotherapist Leung Yan-chi said, "The piano melody is relaxing, helping me momentarily forget the heaviness of my work, and it adds a human touch here."

A Final Blessing: Accompanying Patients with Music on Their Final Journey

What touched Sally most was her experience as the pianist at a memorial service. A patient receiving home palliative care was nearing the end of life and wished to say goodbye through a Christian ceremony. However, as he hadn't been to church for many years, none of his friends knew how to sing hymns. When colleagues from various departments learned of this, they spontaneously formed a choir, practicing during their lunch breaks, with some even adjusting their shifts to attend. Sally was invited to play the piano. Although most of the colleagues had never met the patient, their voices and her piano music brought the family the warmest comfort during the memorial service.

Currently, Sally is working with colleagues to form a small orchestra, hoping to participate in the "Ward Good News" initiative, bringing music directly to hospital wards to share with bedridden patients, allowing these sincere melodies to continue warming every corner of the hospital.


 

 

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