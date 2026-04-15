7 over-the-counter drugs that can backfire when used too frequently

Can eye drops actually make your eyes redder? Experts warn that overusing everyday over-the-counter (OTC) medications—including nasal sprays, sleeping aids, and pain relievers—can produce unexpected negative effects, trapping you in a vicious cycle that worsens the very problem you're trying to treat.

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According to a report by the Daily Mail, Professor Victoria Tzortziou Brown, Chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners and Professor of Primary Care and Health Policy at Queen Mary University of London, says she regularly sees patients who have become overly dependent on OTC medications, using them more frequently or for longer than recommended—sometimes to the point of needing medical attention. Here are seven common OTC drugs that should not be overused.

Which 7 Common OTC Drugs Can Cause Rebound Effects or Dependence with Overuse?

1. Nasal Decongestant Sprays

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) has warned about the growing problem of overusing nasal decongestant sprays. During colds, flu, or sinus infections, blood vessels become inflamed and swollen. Nasal sprays typically contain xylometazoline or oxymetazoline, which relieve congestion by constricting swollen blood vessels in the nasal passages. However, if used continuously for more than one week, these sprays can damage the tiny hair-like structures (cilia) in the nose that help clear mucus and fight infection, thereby increasing the risk of sinus disease.

GP Dr. Helen Wall explains that some decongestants work by constricting blood vessels. With repeated use, the medication becomes less effective. When its effect wears off, rebound vasodilation occurs—blood rushes in, causing inflammation and swelling, leading to congestion again. This creates a vicious cycle. Nasal congestion typically peaks around days 3 to 5 of a cold, so decongestants are best used for just a few days and stopped once symptoms begin to improve. Professor Amira Guirguis, Chief Scientist at the RPS, advises that if you think you've become dependent, consult a pharmacist about alternatives, including saline sprays, menthol products, and steam inhalation.

2. Eye Drops

Professor Guirguis notes that eye drops used to relieve redness caused by allergies, dryness, or fatigue can lead to rebound redness. These products often contain ingredients such as naphazoline (a vasoconstrictor that reduces redness by constricting blood vessels on the eye's surface). When the effect wears off, the blood vessels dilate again, causing redness to return—leading to repeated use and another vicious cycle. Like nasal sprays, these drops become less effective with repeated use, and the rebound effect leaves eyes looking redder than before the application. More concerningly, long-term use of eye drops that restrict blood flow and oxygen supply to the eye can cause chronic redness, irritation, and inflammation of the ocular surface.

Warning signs of over-reliance include needing to apply drops multiple times daily, redness returning within hours of use, or developing blurred vision and excessive tearing. For allergies, antihistamine eye drops are a better option.

3. Sleeping Aids

Guirguis points out that any OTC sleep aid, including those containing sedating antihistamines (such as Nytol), can lead to over-dependence. These products often work well initially, but tolerance develops and their effectiveness diminishes. If you stop taking them, your sleep may become even worse. Psychological dependence can develop—you feel you cannot fall asleep without them. Some studies suggest that even OTC sleep aids and lavender capsules, which have sedative effects, can disrupt the body's natural sleep mechanisms when used frequently, preventing the body from naturally regulating its circadian rhythm and making sleep problems worse.

4. Lip Balms

Wall explains that some lip balm formulations can create a vicious cycle, making you feel the need to apply more and more. A 2024 study published in the journal Cutaneous and Ocular Toxicology found that repeated use of lip balms containing menthol, peppermint, salicylic acid, camphor, and alcohol can irritate the lips or strip away their natural oils. These ingredients can further irritate dry, chapped lips, making them even drier and more prone to peeling. If you find yourself reaching for lip balm every 30 to 60 minutes habitually, you are likely overusing it. Products with simple ingredients like petroleum jelly (Vaseline) or lanolin are better options—they form a protective film over the lips that lasts for hours, locking in moisture.

5. Pain Relievers

Guirguis explains that frequent use of OTC pain relievers such as paracetamol (acetaminophen/Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Advil/Motrin) can lead to medication-overuse headache (MOH). Over time, the brain becomes more sensitive to pain signals. When the medication wears off, this heightened sensitivity can trigger a new headache, leading to a vicious cycle of taking more painkillers and experiencing more headaches. Pain relievers should not be taken more than twice a week, and long-term use is not recommended. The good news is that MOH is usually reversible once you reduce or stop taking the medication.

6. Hand Creams

Guirguis notes that some hand creams can actually worsen hand dryness. This most commonly occurs with scented products, as the chemicals in fragrances can inflame and irritate dry, cracked skin. Additionally, hand creams marketed as "fast-absorbing" can be problematic because they fail to form an effective protective barrier, allowing moisture to escape quickly and requiring frequent reapplication. A good hand cream should keep your hands moisturized for 2 to 4 hours. If you need to reapply every hour or less, the product is not working well for you. Switch to a thicker, fragrance-free formula containing ingredients like glycerin, ceramides, or shea butter, which help repair and protect the skin barrier.

7. Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT)

Nicotine replacement therapy products—including patches, lozenges, and gum—are designed to help people quit smoking. While they avoid the harmful chemicals found in cigarette smoke, nicotine itself is still a stimulant. Dr. Helen Wall points out that long-term nicotine intake, whether from cigarettes or NRT products, can raise blood pressure, constrict blood vessels, and potentially contribute to cardiovascular problems. These products are typically intended for use over 6 to 9 months. If you still rely on them after one year, it may indicate an addiction. In this case, consult your doctor to develop a new smoking cessation plan.



