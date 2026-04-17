Breakthrough eye drops derived from pig semen stop childhood eye cancer in its tracks

Scientists have successfully developed an eye drop using components derived from pig semen that can stop retinal tumor growth while preserving vision. This technology offers hope for treating retinoblastoma – a childhood eye cancer – and may one day replace current, more invasive treatments such as intraocular injections or chemotherapy. The findings have been published in the international journal Science Advances.

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Traditional Treatments Carry High Risk – New Approach Aims to Reduce Trauma

According to a report in the prestigious journal Nature, retinoblastoma is one of the most common eye cancers in children. Current standard treatments include injecting drugs directly into the eyeball, systemic chemotherapy, or laser therapy. Although these methods are effective, they often damage healthy tissues within the eye and can impair vision. A research team led by Professor Yu Zhang at Shenyang Pharmaceutical University in China sought to find a method that could penetrate the eye's natural barriers while reducing side effects. The team ultimately succeeded in developing a novel eye drop using pig semen.

What Is Retinoblastoma?

Retinoblastoma is a malignant tumor that originates from immature retinal cells at the back of the eye. It almost exclusively affects children under the age of 5.

Why Pig Semen? Exosomes Are Naturally Skilled at Penetrating Barriers

Why choose pig semen? The researchers explain that exosomes are extremely tiny particles released by cells – essentially "nano-packages" that transport substances within the body. The team chose to extract exosomes from pig semen because exosomes in semen are naturally adept at helping sperm penetrate barriers in the female reproductive tract, a principle similar to penetrating the barriers of the eye.

To improve precision, the researchers engineered these exosomes into "anti-cancer express packages," loading them with a nano-enzyme system (comprising carbon quantum dots, manganese dioxide, and glucose oxidase) capable of killing cancer cells. To ensure the exosomes accurately find cancer cells, the team also added folate molecules to the surface – because retinoblastoma cells have far more folate receptors on their surface than healthy cells. This allows the exosomes to "auto-navigate" directly to the tumor site.

Animal Studies Confirm Tumor Stops Growing, Vision Remains Normal

The research team tested this eye drop on mice with retinal tumors. The results were striking: after 30 days of using the eye drops, not only had the tumors not grown, but the mice also had vision as good as healthy mice that had never had cancer. In contrast, mice that received only a standard solution (without exosome packaging) continued to experience tumor growth, with tumors spreading to other parts of the eye – because the drug components could not penetrate the barriers surrounding the eye.

The team also conducted safety tests on rabbits. After 30 days of repeated use of the eye drops, the results showed overall safety. However, the report noted some corneal irritation, indicating a need for further optimization.

Potential Future Applications for Other Diseases Such as Alzheimer's

Dr. Zhao Chao-xiao, a drug delivery and nanomedicine researcher at the University of Adelaide in Australia, noted that this study demonstrates that exosomes can indeed penetrate the retina. She added that this technology may also have future applications for other hard-to-penetrate barriers, such as the blood-brain barrier (for treating Alzheimer's disease) or mucosal barriers. However, she cautioned that whether this complex nanosystem can be mass-produced and widely adopted remains unknown.

Dr. David Greening, a researcher at the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute in Australia, commented that drug delivery via eye drops is far less invasive than intraocular injections. However, he emphasized that this is currently only a proof of concept, and further research is needed to determine whether long-term use causes any adverse effects.

Retinoblastoma is the most common type of eye cancer in children, arising from abnormal cells in the retina at the back of the eye. This condition almost exclusively affects children under the age of 5. When diagnosed early, the cure rate is as high as 90%. In Hong Kong, there are approximately 5 to 10 new cases each year, with peak onset between 1 and 2 years of age.

Because young children cannot clearly express vision problems, the optimal window for treatment is often missed. In some cases, by the time a child is diagnosed, the cancer is already at an advanced stage, and removal of the eyeball (enucleation) becomes necessary. Therefore, it is crucial for parents to pay close attention to their child's eyes. Early detection significantly increases the chances of preserving vision and achieving a cure.

Causes of Retinoblastoma

The exact cause of this disease is not yet fully understood. Approximately 40% of cases are hereditary – these patients typically have tumors in both eyes, and their children have a 50% chance of developing the same condition. The remaining 60% of cases are sporadic (non-hereditary), and the children of these patients have a risk of developing the disease of less than 25%.

Common Symptoms of Retinoblastoma

The most common signs and symptoms include:

Squint (strabismus)

Abnormal pupil: Under light, the pupil reflects a white or yellowish-white glow, resembling a cat's eye – a condition known as leukocoria, or "white pupil."

Other possible symptoms include:

Worsening vision

Eye inflammation (redness or swelling)

Bone pain (when cancer cells spread to bones or other parts of the body)

How Parents Can Self-Check for Leukocoria

When taking photos of your child, use the camera flash and turn off the "red-eye reduction" feature. If the pupils reflect red, this is generally normal. However, if the pupils reflect white, be highly alert for leukocoria and take your child to see an eye doctor (ophthalmologist) as soon as possible.



