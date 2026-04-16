Study reveals top 3 best exercises for lowering blood sugar

Sitting still after a heavy meal? Beware – diabetes may be creeping up on you. Research shows that the period after a meal is a golden window for blood sugar control, and exercise is one of the most effective ways to prevent diabetes. Don't want to go out to work out? A doctor recommends three ultra-simple home-based exercises that require just 3 minutes of practice after each meal to effectively stabilize blood sugar.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to a report by mainland Chinese media outlet Life Times, researcher Yu Can-qing from the School of Public Health at Peking University states that any type or intensity of physical activity can effectively reduce the risk of developing diabetes. Multiple existing studies have proven that exercise helps control blood sugar effectively:

1. Just 6 Minutes of Daily Exercise Benefits Blood Sugar

Research from Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology and Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine found that just 6 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity exercise per day can effectively reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

2. Vigorous Exercise Not Necessary – Moderate Activity Also Helps

A study from the Politecnico di Milano in Italy found that 30 minutes of aerobic exercise significantly improves insulin sensitivity and enhances the body's ability to process blood sugar. The study further confirmed that you don't need overly intense or frequent exercise – even a single session of moderate-intensity exercise is enough to improve blood sugar and insulin sensitivity the next day, thereby reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes.

3. Post-Meal Exercise Provides Better Blood Sugar Control

Blood sugar levels are lower before meals; exercising at this time may cause hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). In contrast, blood sugar levels are higher 30 minutes after a meal. Exercising at this time makes it easier to achieve dynamic blood sugar balance. The 2022 Standards of Care in Diabetes – Physical Activity/Exercise jointly published by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and the American Diabetes Association (ADA) clearly states:

Post-meal activity controls blood sugar more effectively, with maximum benefit achieved when activity lasts more than 45 minutes.

Low- or moderate-intensity aerobic exercise is suitable after breakfast.

For high-intensity exercise, afternoon sessions lower blood sugar more effectively than morning sessions.

The report notes that a study compared 15 common forms of exercise – including jogging, walking, aerobics, square dancing, treadmill walking, brisk walking, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), tai chi, and yoga – for their effects on blood sugar control, blood lipids, and blood pressure in patients with type 2 diabetes. The results showed that the following three types of exercise were most effective:

No. 1: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

For patients with type 2 diabetes, the most effective exercise for blood sugar control is HIIT. Compared to other forms of exercise, HIIT rapidly elevates heart rate in a short time and burns more energy, thereby accelerating metabolism and promoting blood flow to skeletal muscles, leading to better blood sugar control. Suitable movements include sprinting, high knees, push-ups, squats, and lying crunches. For each movement, exert maximum effort for 20 seconds, then rest for 10 seconds, cycling through 6 to 8 sets, for a total practice time of about 4 minutes.

Special note: HIIT is suitable for individuals with some exercise foundation. Beginners should avoid overexertion, gradually increasing intensity and duration to ensure exercise safety. This form of exercise is not suitable for diabetic patients with cardiovascular disease, uncontrolled hypertension, severe retinopathy, foot ulcers, or peripheral neuropathy. If you wish to try it, you must first be evaluated by a doctor and perform the exercises under professional supervision.

No. 2: Jogging

Jogging for 30 minutes daily can significantly improve HbA1c (glycated hemoglobin) and fasting blood glucose levels, effectively lowering blood sugar. It is recommended that for adults, heart rate during jogging be controlled at approximately 140–150 beats per minute; for seniors, approximately 130–140 beats per minute. Jogging speed can be guided by completing 400 meters every 3–4 minutes, though seniors may relax this to 3–5 minutes. Seniors with weaker cardiopulmonary function may substitute brisk walking at about 120 steps per minute, swinging their arms and taking large strides.

No. 3: Combined Strength Training

Combined strength training refers to integrating bodyweight exercises – such as push-ups, squats, sit-ups, and pull-ups – with resistance training using fixed machines. This approach yields better results than resistance training alone. Combined strength training effectively increases muscle thickness, improves insulin sensitivity, lowers fasting blood glucose levels, and is highly beneficial for long-term blood sugar control.

Recommended protocol: Begin with 15 minutes of moderate-intensity brisk walking (heart rate and breathing increased but not to the point of breathlessness). Rest for 2 minutes. Then perform 15 minutes of moderate-intensity barbell squats.

For younger, more fit individuals: Try 5–8 minutes of intermittent jumping rope as a warm-up, followed by 30–60 seconds of planks per set (repeat 3–4 sets), combined with 15–20 sit-ups per set (repeat 3–4 sets). Rest 30–60 seconds between sets.

Expert Reminder: Do not blindly pursue high-intensity exercise. When exercise exceeds your capacity and the body's energy supply is insufficient, the body may mobilize more blood sugar to meet its needs, potentially causing blood sugar fluctuations. For frail individuals or seniors, ensure that limbs are fully stretched and joints are mobilized. Recommended forms of exercise include swimming, square dancing, tai chi, and Baduanjin (a traditional Chinese qigong exercise) – all of which stretch the body and are aerobic in nature.

Doctor Recommends 3 Home-Based Blood Sugar-Lowering Exercises – Just 3 Minutes Daily Shows Results

Dr. Tian Hao-ming, Chief Physician of the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism at West China Hospital of Sichuan University, specifically recommends the following three home-based exercises for lowering blood sugar. These exercises not only consume blood sugar quickly but also effectively improve calf strength. He suggests practicing them for 3–5 minutes after each meal.

3 Home-Based Blood Sugar-Lowering Exercises:

Toe Lifts While Marching in Place: This movement is especially suitable for middle-aged and older adults with weak leg strength. Glute Kicks (Heel to Glute): This movement activates the "sugar-burning switch" in the calves, prompting the body to start consuming blood sugar. The soleus muscle at the back of the calf is composed primarily of slow-twitch muscle fibers, which do not rely on muscle glycogen. If this muscle is correctly and consistently activated, it can significantly enhance whole-body oxidative metabolism, not only helping to raise local muscle metabolism for several hours but also improving whole-body glucose and fat metabolism. Toe Raises with Arm Lifts: This movement activates the "sugar-burning switch" throughout the body, accelerating the rate at which blood sugar is consumed.

Important precaution: Tian warns that for older individuals, those in poor physical condition, or those with cardiovascular disease or severe joint problems, a comprehensive medical evaluation should be completed before starting any exercise program. Exercise should be performed under the guidance of a doctor or professional rehabilitation therapist to ensure safety and effectiveness.

Over 700,000 Diabetes Patients in Hong Kong – Watch for 8 Early Symptoms

According to data from the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, there are approximately 700,000 diabetes patients in Hong Kong, accounting for about 10% of the total population – meaning 1 in every 10 Hong Kong residents has diabetes. Diabetes is also showing a trend toward younger age of onset, with 2% of those under age 35 affected.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) criteria, a person is diagnosed with diabetes if their fasting blood glucose is ≥7 mmol/L or their 2-hour post-meal blood glucose is >11.1 mmol/L. Fasting is defined as abstaining from food for more than 8 hours.

Two Main Types of Diabetes and Their Common Symptoms:

Type 1 Diabetes (Insulin-Dependent)

Cause: The insulin-producing cells in the pancreas are destroyed and cannot produce insulin.

Risk factors: Genetics, autoimmune system disorders, or environmental factors.

Type 2 Diabetes (Non-Insulin-Dependent)

Cause: The most common type. Insulin secretion is normal or slightly reduced, but insulin cannot function properly due to insulin resistance.

Risk factors: Genetics, poor dietary habits, obesity, or lack of exercise.

Early Common Symptoms of Diabetes:

Frequent thirst

Frequent urination

Feeling hungry

Unexplained weight loss

Easy fatigue

Blurred vision

Slow-healing wounds

Itchy skin (women may experience genital itching)

Beware of 2 Major Diabetes Complications – Severe Cases Can Lead to Stroke or Amputation

According to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, diabetes can lead to acute or chronic complications. In severe cases, complications may result in amputation or life-threatening risks.

1. Chronic Complications

If diabetes is poorly controlled and blood sugar remains chronically elevated, blood vessels and the nervous system can become damaged, leading to long-term organ damage or even loss of function, with fatal risk:

Brain: Cerebrovascular disease, such as stroke

Eyes: Retinopathy, cataracts, glaucoma

Heart and blood vessels: Coronary artery disease, heart failure, hypertension

Kidneys: Proteinuria, infection, kidney failure

Feet: Neuropathy, vascular disease, ulcers, infection. If lower limb ulcers become chronic and do not heal, amputation may be required.

2. Acute Complications

Acute Hypoglycemia (blood glucose <3.9 mmol/L):

Symptoms may include rapid heartbeat, severe hunger, dizziness, blurred vision, tremors/shaking, cold sweats, numbness of the lips/tongue/fingers, drowsiness, or even confusion or loss of consciousness.

If the patient is conscious, administer 15 grams of rapidly absorbed carbohydrates, such as 3 sugar cubes or fruit candies, 3 teaspoons of table sugar, or half a glass of regular soda or fruit juice. Once symptoms improve, give 1 small slice of bread or 3–4 crackers.

Acute Hyperglycemia (blood glucose ≥15 mmol/L):

Symptoms may include rapid, deep breathing, nausea, vomiting, intense thirst, potentially leading to confusion or coma.

In this case, the patient should be taken to a hospital for treatment as soon as possible.



