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Former Hong Kong weather chief beats record heatwave without air conditioning

NEWS
38 mins ago
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As Hong Kong braces for a scorching 35-degree Celsius high this Friday, former Hong Kong Observatory Director Lam Chiu-ying is defying the extreme heat by relying solely on small USB fans and traditional cooling methods instead of air conditioning.

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Public frustration over intense heat

The persistent heatwave has sparked widespread complaints among netizens, with many noting that this summer feels exceptionally oppressive compared to previous years.

Online commentators have jokingly apologized to polar bears for their heavy air conditioning usage to survive the weather, while others suggested that local schools should begin their summer holidays early.

Despite the sweltering conditions, Lam shared on social media that he continues to rely on his trusty fan to stay cool.

During a recent interview, the former weather chief explained that the globally felt extreme temperatures are driven by a strengthening El Niño phenomenon in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

He expressed high certainty that this year will go down as the hottest on record.

USB fans as the ultimate weapon

Addressing the public's intense curiosity about whether he has finally turned on his air conditioning, Lam confirmed that he has managed to avoid it entirely.

His primary cooling strategy revolves around the strategic use of small, six-inch USB fans. He noted that as long as a home has good air circulation, directing one of these small fans at the head and shoulders is sufficient to combat the current heat.

Lam has deployed three such fans across his home, placing them at his workstation and on both sides of the marital bed.

He highlighted the extreme energy efficiency of the devices, pointing out that running them for twenty hours a day costs merely a few cents in electricity.

Traditional methods for staying cool

Beyond his fan setup, the former director shared several other traditional methods for staying comfortable.

He recommended taking three to four room-temperature showers daily and wiping the face and neck with a wet towel to benefit from evaporative cooling.

Staying hydrated is also crucial, with Lam advising people to drink at least two liters of water a day to replace fluids lost through sweating.

For sleeping, he utilizes a specially designed, breathable thin mattress woven to allow airflow underneath the body.

While famous for his air-conditioning-free lifestyle, Lam clarified that he is not entirely opposed to the appliances.

For those who feel they must use them, he strongly advised selecting models with a Grade 1 energy efficiency label and setting the temperature to 27 degrees Celsius to minimize electricity consumption and environmental impact.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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