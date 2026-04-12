Can blueberries upset your stomach? Mother and son develop diarrhoea after eating jumbo blueberries

Blueberries, strawberries, and other berries are widely recognized for their antioxidant and eye-protecting benefits. Beyond eating them alone, pairing berries with yogurt or oatmeal makes for a nutrient-rich, balanced breakfast. However, a mother and son in mainland China recently developed abdominal bloating and diarrhea after eating extra-large blueberries and had to seek medical attention. A doctor warns that blueberries should not be eaten in excess – and that larger berries are not necessarily more beneficial.

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According to a report from Tencent News, a mother in mainland China bought extra-large blueberries nearly 30mm (about 1.2 inches) in diameter, hoping to provide her family with a nutritional boost. But after she and her son ate them, both developed abdominal bloating and mild diarrhea. They promptly visited the Digestive Endoscopy Center at Nanjing Maternal and Child Health Hospital.

Dr. Zhang Wei-min, Director of the Digestive Endoscopy Center, examined the mother and son and concluded that their diarrhea was caused by excessive consumption of extra-large blueberries, which had overloaded their digestive systems. He explained that jumbo blueberries have a shorter growing cycle and are often treated to promote enlargement, resulting in higher concentrations of fruit acids and tannic acid within the berries. These acidic substances can directly irritate the stomach lining. For individuals with pre-existing conditions like gastritis or stomach ulcers, this can easily trigger heartburn and acid reflux. Additionally, the coarse, tough fiber of jumbo blueberries can rub against the intestinal wall as it passes through the digestive tract, accelerating bowel movements and leading to bloating and diarrhea.

Zhang emphasizes that the anthocyanin content of blueberries ranges from 70 to 500 mg per 100 grams. Eating just 10–20 blueberries of standard size (14–16mm in diameter) each day is enough to meet your daily nutritional needs. There is no need to go for oversized berries.

The 'Superfruit' Blueberry: Stabilizes Blood Sugar and Fights Inflammation

Dr. Lau Po-yan, a nutrition and functional medicine expert, describes blueberries as a "superfruit" that combines antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and gut-protective properties – making them suitable for daily consumption.

Nutritional Profile of Blueberries:

Anthocyanins & Polyphenols: Potent antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds; the core of blueberry's health benefits.

Dietary Fiber: 2.4g per 100g. Helps balance gut microbiota, increases satiety, and stabilizes blood sugar.

Vitamin C: Supports immune function and antioxidant defense.

Vitamin K: Essential for bone health and blood clotting.

Manganese (Mn): A cofactor for antioxidant enzymes; involved in metabolism.

4 Major Health Benefits of Blueberries

Lau cites a 2024 study published in Frontiers in Nutrition to highlight four key health benefits of blueberries.

1. Cardiovascular Protection

The evidence for heart protection is strongest. Eating blueberries improves vascular endothelial function and increases nitric oxide (NO), which helps blood vessels relax. This effectively lowers systolic blood pressure and reduces chronic inflammatory markers. Blueberries are particularly beneficial for people at high risk of cardiovascular disease, including those with hypertension and metabolic syndrome.

2. Improved Blood Sugar and Insulin Sensitivity

Research shows that blueberries and anthocyanins help suppress post-meal blood sugar spikes, improve insulin action, and support glucose metabolism. This makes blueberries a very practical dietary therapy option for individuals with prediabetes.

3. Brain Health and Cognitive Function

Regular blueberry consumption helps improve short-term memory and reduce oxidative stress. This is especially beneficial for adults over 50, as blueberries help protect nerves and support brain health.

4. Gut Health and Immune Regulation

Anthocyanins interact with gut bacteria, helping to strengthen the intestinal barrier. This reduces gut inflammation and enhances overall immune response.



