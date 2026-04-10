97 y/o inventor wins Ig Nobel Prize for documenting daily meals

A Japanese "invention maniac" who continues to tinker with new ideas and enjoy gourmet food every day at the age of 97 has spent over 50 years photographing everything he eats – a habit that earned him an Ig Nobel Prize. Full of energy and still active on social media, this spirited older gentleman has set a goal of living to 119. What are his secrets to staying healthy?

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Now 97 years old, Yoshiro Nakamatsu (also known as Dr. NakaMats) is a Japanese inventor and entrepreneur. In his youth, he worked for a trading company and later served as vice president of a real estate firm. In 1971, he founded his own company as a base for his inventive pursuits. Nakamatsu's passion for invention borders on obsession – he claims to have created over 3,000 inventions and vows to continue inventing for life.

In 2005, Nakamatsu received the Ig Nobel Prize, an award that honors achievements that "first make people laugh, then make them think." He was recognized for photographing every single meal he ate for 35 years and analyzing the relationship between his diet and his health.

Beat Cancer and Vows to Live to 119: His 3 Longevity Secrets

Despite his careful attention to diet and health, Nakamatsu has faced serious illness. During a medical check-up in December 2013, he was diagnosed with prostate ductal carcinoma. Doctors gave him just two years to live. The cancer later worsened, metastasizing to his pelvic bones. However, after continuous treatment and follow-up care, he miraculously overcame the disease. Six years later, he announced he was fully recovered, with a blood test showing his prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level – a key marker for prostate cancer – at 0.01.

Now past 90, Nakamatsu has said, "My goal is to live a long, healthy life and become the world's oldest person at age 119!" He remains active on social media, sharing photos of his daily meals almost every day. He also devotes many hours to developing and refining his inventions. Although he now uses a wheelchair, he still goes out to enjoy fine food and looks to be in good spirits. His social media feeds are filled with photos of meals with friends. Recently, he attended alumni gatherings at his high school alma mater and the University of Tokyo. So, what are the secrets behind Yoshiro Nakamatsu's vitality and good health?

1. Document Every Meal

At age 42, Nakamatsu began thinking about the various health problems that come with aging. From that point on, he started photographing every meal he ate, aiming to analyze the impact of food on his brain function and physical condition. He collected daily blood samples to check correlations with food components, eventually concluding that "the food you eat affects your brain and body three days later." In 2005, he received the Ig Nobel Prize (in Nutrition) for this work. At the time, he had been photographing his meals for 35 years, amassing over 10,000 images. This habit has now continued for 55 years.

Half a century ago, before the era of "foodstagramming," Nakamatsu drew stares every time he pulled out his camera. Chefs even suspected him of trying to steal their recipes. Developing film photos was also expensive and troublesome. Today, in the age of "phones eat first," he has upgraded his equipment to a digital camera dedicated to food photography, which captures colors more accurately and allows him to continue documenting his daily meals.

2. Eat One Meal a Day

In his early years, Nakamatsu experimented with reducing his daily meal frequency to observe changes in his physical condition. He found that he felt best when eating just one meal a day. Since then, he has advocated for a one-meal-a-day lifestyle. Based on his many years of analysis, he has identified 55 types of food that benefit health and improve brain function, including various beans, seaweeds, sprouted grains, and a wide range of vegetables and fruits. He emphasizes that eating natural, whole foods is critical for maintaining good health and staying active.

As seen in photos on his social media, Nakamatsu's diet is rich and balanced. He is particularly fond of hot pot (nabe) and steak. He loves hot pot because it allows him to eat plenty of vegetables and beef together.

3. Exercise Regularly

Another key to maintaining physical health is a consistent exercise routine. Nakamatsu regularly does strength training to increase muscle mass and strength, complemented by swimming to improve cardiovascular and lung function. At nearly 100 years old, his physical stamina is astonishing – after a strength workout, he can swim 1,800 meters in the pool. He prefers to eat his one meal of the day after exercising and makes sure to consume plenty of protein.



