Doctor lists 5 risky pairings with coffee and why you should avoid it

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Many people believe that coffee can help prevent cancer, but few realize that drinking it the wrong way might actually increase cancer risk. A medical expert is sounding the alarm, warning against five specific coffee pairings. He also identifies seven groups of people who should limit or avoid coffee altogether.
Dr. Lau Pok-yan, a nutrition and functional medicine expert, recently broke down the right way to drink coffee on the health program After-Work Economics. He highlighted five science-backed benefits of regular coffee consumption:
Lau warns that combining coffee with the following five items can not only negate its health benefits but may also pose risks to your health, including potential carcinogenic effects.
1. 3-in-1 Coffee & Expired Coffee Beans
3-in-1 coffee mixes are often loaded with sugar, trans fats, and artificial flavorings. Long-term consumption can spike cholesterol levels. Expired beans or improperly stored grounds can develop ochratoxin A due to moisture, which is highly toxic to the kidneys. Lau recommends consuming ground coffee within 10 days to two weeks of opening, or storing it in an airtight container. Light roasts retain higher levels of chlorogenic acid for better antioxidant effects.
2. Cigarettes
Smokers who drink coffee may face a 4 to 5 times higher risk of esophageal cancer. Caffeine speeds up the metabolism of nicotine, which can increase the urge to smoke more frequently. Additionally, hot coffee itself can irritate and damage the esophagus.
3. Alcohol
Coffee is a stimulant, while alcohol is a depressant. Mixing the two disrupts the liver’s enzymatic process for breaking down alcohol, leading to higher blood alcohol concentration and increasing the risk of fatty liver disease and other cancers.
4. Excessive Chocolate or Other Caffeinated Drinks
Chocolate naturally contains caffeine. Pairing it with strong coffee can lead to caffeine overload, causing heart palpitations, anxiety, and other side effects. Be mindful of total caffeine intake from all sources, including energy drinks and milk tea.
5. Supplements, B Vitamins, and Iron-Rich Foods
Caffeine can interfere with the absorption of certain minerals, including calcium, iron, magnesium, and zinc, reducing the effectiveness of supplements. Lau advises waiting at least one hour between drinking coffee and taking supplements. Caffeine also speeds up the metabolism of B vitamins, diminishing their benefits. For those with iron-deficiency anemia, avoid drinking coffee immediately after eating iron-rich foods like red meat, as coffee inhibits iron absorption.
Lau emphasizes that coffee isn’t for everyone. The following seven groups should exercise caution or avoid coffee altogether:
Lau recommends waiting until about one hour after waking up. Right after waking, the body naturally produces cortisol. Drinking coffee immediately may, over time, suppress natural cortisol production, leaving you dependent on coffee just to feel alert. Waiting for your cortisol rhythm to stabilize allows you to enjoy coffee’s benefits without interfering with your body’s natural energy regulation. For afternoon coffee, consider your personal caffeine metabolism rate to avoid sleep disruption.
By understanding coffee’s properties, avoiding harmful pairings, and adjusting your intake based on your health status, you can safely enjoy its many benefits.
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