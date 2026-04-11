Expert explains 4 common mistakes in managing knee pain

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Khan Heeba Lazmi
Knee joint pain is a common problem for urban dwellers, especially in Hong Kong where people often sit in offices or climb stairs. According to recent medical literature, the most common issues include knee osteoarthritis, patellofemoral pain syndrome, meniscal tears, ligament sprains or tears, tendonitis, and cartilage damage.
A 2023 review indicated that knee osteoarthritis is the most common cause of knee pain in people over 45, affecting over 650 million people globally. Symptoms include pain during activity and morning stiffness lasting less than 30 minutes. Patellofemoral pain is more common in active individuals under 40, with anterior knee pain during squatting having a sensitivity of 91%. Meniscal tears often result from twisting or sports injuries and are accompanied by swelling and a "locked knee" sensation.
As a chiropractor, I advise that if you have persistent knee pain, seek medical attention promptly for early evaluation to prevent a minor issue from becoming a major problem.
Chiropractors frequently encounter patients asking about supplements for joint pain in clinics. Glucosamine is the most commonly mentioned, but many people have misconceptions about it. Based on recent medical literature, here is scientifically backed information to help you correctly understand glucosamine's benefits. However, supplements are not a miracle cure; they should be used under professional guidance and combined with exercise and lifestyle adjustments. Stop relying on hearsay and trust the scientific evidence.
Many people think glucosamine contains sugar and worry that long-term use increases the risk of diabetes. This is a common misconception because glucosamine is an amino sugar that sounds like glucose.
Although early animal studies or case reports raised concerns about elevated blood sugar, large human studies have disproven this. Glucosamine is considered safe even for people with existing diabetes. However, I recommend that patients with a family history of diabetes consult a healthcare professional first, as individual conditions and potential drug interactions need consideration, but excessive worry is unnecessary.
According to multiple randomized controlled trials, it takes at least three months of supplementation to see initial effects, and six months or longer (such as three to five years) to significantly slow joint degeneration. A 2002 study showed that taking 1500 mg of glucosamine sulfate daily for three consecutive years reduced knee joint space narrowing by 0.19 mm, confirming its ability to slow the progression of osteoarthritis. In my clinical experience, many patients give up after only one or two weeks, often missing out on the benefits.
Capsule form is ideal as it protects absorption, preventing destruction by stomach acid. After oral ingestion, it needs to pass through gastric juices to reach the small intestine for absorption. Without protection, stomach acid may degrade some of the active ingredients. Many people mistakenly think capsules are harmful and open them, but capsule form provides a protective layer, allowing the active ingredients to reach the small intestine intact, improving bioavailability.
Divided doses are most effective. Based on literature, the recommended daily intake is 1500 mg of glucosamine, divided into three doses (500 mg each), to maintain stable blood concentrations. For chondroitin, 1200 mg daily, also divided into three doses (400 mg each). Don't believe rumors that taking one pill a day is sufficient; convenience often comes at the expense of effectiveness. If you have questions, feel free to consult a chiropractor. We can develop a plan based on individual circumstances to maintain long-term health.
Supplements are not a cure-all; combining them with exercise and lifestyle adjustments is key to addressing the root cause. Yoga therapist Zora Lai demonstrates a series of poses to strengthen the knee joints. These mainly involve training the muscles around the knees to enhance strength, stability, and flexibility.
Before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have knee problems or pain, consult a professional healthcare or sports rehabilitation expert. These poses help strengthen the muscles around the legs and knees, improving flexibility. Before practicing, it is best to consult a yoga instructor to ensure proper posture and avoid injury.
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