26 y/o YouTuber battles ovarian cancer and shares harrowing 14cm scar from tumour removal

26-year-old YouTuber Hiu Yan (host of "Press Play in the Lab") revealed last October that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. After having a 14cm tumor removed, she began chemotherapy last month. Recently, Hiu Yan shared on her personal Instagram the full process of shaving her head and displayed the long, deep scar extending from her stomach to her uterus—a sight both shocking and poignant. With humor, she joked about being "Versatile Little Yan," earning encouragement from friends in the entertainment industry and numerous netizens for her positive attitude.

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In a post last October, Hiu Yan shared that her ordeal began with persistent abdominal pain. A general practitioner initially diagnosed it as a gastrointestinal issue, but her symptoms did not improve. After further detailed examination by other doctors, a 14cm tumor was discovered in her ovary. Doctors informed her that it was a rare malignant tumor. She subsequently underwent surgery to remove the tumor, leaving a wound extending from her stomach to her uterus, which she described as "an experience akin to a C-section." The first few days after surgery were the toughest, as she had to relearn how to walk, sleep, and eat, while also avoiding actions like laughing or sneezing.

Last month, Hiu Yan began chemotherapy. As a side effect, she experienced severe hair loss. Recently, she uploaded a video on Instagram documenting the process of shaving her head. She also shared a photo of her post-surgery scar—an extremely long, straight line running from her stomach down to her uterus. She encouraged herself on IG, writing, "Wish: All side effects become positive effects." Maintaining a positive attitude, she humorously added:

"From March onward, I am Versatile Little Yan. Sometimes I worry the security guard auntie downstairs might think I'm weird—long hair one day, short hair the next, bald the day after... but it turns out she hasn't even glanced my way."

On Hiatus from Work but Still Committed to Charity

Although on hiatus for treatment, Hiu Yan remains committed to charity. She recently visited several small shops in Tai Po, personally writing thank-you cards to restaurants that helped residents of Wang Fuk Court, sharing the positivity in a video that earned praise from netizens who called her "beautiful inside and out." Her positive attitude has also garnered encouragement from friends in the industry and many netizens, with comments like "Stay strong" and "So brave."

Hiu Yan shared last year that she experienced her grandmother's passing, followed by her cancer diagnosis. Originally, her YouTube channel was set for a major change, but the sudden situation disrupted all plans. She expressed gratitude to her partner Wing and her manager for their unconditional understanding and support.

She especially thanked her girlfriend for managing everything after she fell ill: "She's even more nervous and worried than I am. I know I am loved, and I'm not alone." She added, "Once I complete this Big Boss-level challenge, I'll be back quickly to continue filming different challenges!"

80% of Patients Diagnosed at Late Stage

How prevalent and deadly is ovarian cancer? According to the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, ovarian and peritoneal cancer is the sixth most common cancer among women in Hong Kong, with 623 new cases recorded in 2023. The majority of patients are over 50 years old. Statistics in Hong Kong show that about 80% of ovarian cancer patients are diagnosed at a late stage, and up to 85% experience recurrence.

The Hospital Authority notes that because the ovaries are located deep in the pelvic cavity, early symptoms are often subtle. Many patients initially only feel abdominal discomfort or mistakenly attribute it to stomach pain or indigestion, leading to delays in diagnosis and treatment. By the time a noticeable mass is felt in the abdomen, the cancer is often already advanced, resulting in a high mortality rate. Ovarian and peritoneal cancer ranks sixth among cancer killers in Hong Kong women.

8 Common Symptoms – Persistent Bloating is a Warning Sign

According to the Hospital Authority, because the ovaries are deep within the pelvic cavity, early-stage ovarian cancer symptoms are not obvious. However, there are signs to watch for, including:

Persistent and worsening stomach pain

Indigestion

Abdominal discomfort

Bloating

Frequent urination

Difficulty with bowel movements

Pain during intercourse

Lower back pain

7 High-Risk Groups – Women Who Have Never Given Birth Should Pay Attention

According to the Hospital Authority, the following 7 groups have a higher risk of developing ovarian cancer:

Women who experience menopause later than average

Women who have never given birth

Women with a family history of ovarian cancer (especially mother, sisters, aunts)

Women who are overweight or consume excessive fat

Women with a history of miscarriage or infertility

Women who have had breast cancer

Women who have used hormone replacement therapy for more than 5 years after menopause

How to Prevent It? 5 Groups with Lower Risk

How can you prevent ovarian cancer in daily life? The Hospital Authority lists 4 methods to help reduce risk and notes 5 groups with a lower likelihood of developing this cancer.

4 Ways to Reduce Ovarian Cancer Risk:

Maintain a balanced diet and avoid excessive fat intake

Engage in regular exercise

Maintain emotional stability and manage stress

Women with chronic ovarian dysfunction should seek active treatment

5 Groups with Lower Ovarian Cancer Risk:

Women who have taken oral contraceptives for more than 5 years

Women who have been pregnant at least once

Women who have breastfed

Women who have undergone tubal ligation

Women who have undergone a hysterectomy



