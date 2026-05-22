Expert shares 10 diet tips to avoid weight gain

Eating with smaller plates can help with weight loss. By developing these habits, you can lose weight without exercising daily. These habits also have benefits such as stabilizing blood sugar, providing antioxidant effects, and reducing visceral fat.

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According to Japanese media reports, Professor Hiroaki Masuzaki, a metabolism and endocrinology expert, lists 10 diet tips to avoid weight gain. He notes that even if you cannot adopt all of them, just paying a little attention in daily life and trying to develop these habits can bring benefits. Feel free to try them:

10 Diet Tips to Avoid Weight Gain

Include Soup in Your Meal: Drinking soup or broth first aids digestion and stabilizes blood sugar levels. Take at Least 20 Minutes Per Meal: Eating slowly and chewing thoroughly prevents sudden blood sugar spikes and promotes digestion. Drink Vinegar Daily: Studies show that acetic acid can reduce visceral fat and suppress blood sugar spikes. Drink Green Tea: The catechins in green tea inhibit the absorption of fats from food and have antioxidant properties that suppress oxidative stress. Try to drink a cup daily. Put Snacks on a Plate: Eating snacks directly from the bag makes it easy to finish the whole bag without realizing it. Take snacks out of the package and put them in a container. Even if the portion is small, arranging them nicely increases satisfaction. Use Smaller Plates: A University of Cambridge study found that eating from smaller plates makes you feel like you are eating more. Even with the same amount of food, using a smaller plate reduces calorie intake. Brush Your Teeth Immediately After Meals: Brushing immediately after eating prevents further snacking. Brushing resets your brain, helping suppress post-meal dessert cravings. It also freshens your breath – two benefits in one. Don't Regret Eating Too Much: Strong feelings of guilt increase stress hormone secretion, which often leads to decreased appetite and further metabolic decline. Occasional indulgence allows both your body and mind to relax. Eat in Well-Lit Places: A Cornell University study showed that people in dimly lit restaurants order high-calorie foods 40% more often compared to those in brightly lit ones. Reframe Exercise as a Reward to Eat a Little More: As energy expenditure increases, the supply of nutrients your body needs can be optimized.







Source: Tarzan



