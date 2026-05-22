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WELLNESS

2 strength training exercises for seniors to train muscles

WELLNESS
39 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Elderly individuals often need to handle various household tasks in daily life, such as going out to buy groceries or cleaning the home. For some seniors with limited mobility, simply getting up from bed and transferring to a chair can require significant effort. Engaging in moderate upper body strength training can greatly improve their quality of daily life. In fact, many exercises can be performed while seated, which is not only convenient for those with weaker physical strength but also helps prevent falls and reduce the risk of injury.

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Seniors can use resistance bands to work the chest muscles and triceps, or light dumbbells weighing 1-2 kg to strengthen shoulder muscles. Here are two simple seated exercises:

1. Seated Resistance Band Chest Press

This exercise strengthens the chest and back-of-arm muscles, helping to improve the strength needed for pushing doors or holding onto objects.

  • Starting Position: Sit on a chair with a backrest. Choose a resistance band with appropriate tension. Hold both ends of the band, and loop the band around the back of the chair. Bend your arms, placing your fists at the sides of your chest.
  • Movement: Keep your chest lifted and abs engaged, sitting upright. Push your hands straight forward using your chest and arm muscles, then slowly return to the starting position.
  • Breathing and Repetitions: Exhale as you extend your arms, inhale as you return. Perform 12 repetitions per set, completing 3 sets.

2. Seated Shoulder Press

This exercise helps train the shoulder muscles, improving the ability to lift heavy objects or reach for items on high shelves.

  • Starting Position: Sit on a chair, holding a dumbbell of appropriate weight in each hand (beginners are advised to start with the lightest weight). Position the dumbbells in front of your chest, with your elbows pointing naturally downward.
  • Movement: Keep your back straight. Open your hands out to the sides. Using your shoulders and arms, press the dumbbells upward as high as possible, then slowly lower them under control until your elbows form approximately a 90-degree angle.
  • Breathing and Repetitions: Exhale as you lift the dumbbells, inhale as you lower them. Perform 12 repetitions per set, completing 3 sets.

Safety Tips for Seniors Exercising

Seniors should exercise according to their ability and ensure the chair is stable and the floor is non-slip. If you experience dizziness, shortness of breath, or joint pain during exercise, stop immediately and seek professional medical advice.


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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