3 types of pimple patches - When to use which?

Pimple patches have become a daily essential for many people dealing with acne. They can cover annoying pimples and help with healing. However, there are many types of pimple patches on the market, including medicated, non-medicated, and microneedle varieties, each suitable for different types of acne. Used correctly, pimples heal quickly; used incorrectly, they may irritate the skin or even worsen the problem.

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Using pimple patches has many benefits, from preventing picking, which causes further irritation, to providing UV protection and aiding healing. When choosing a pimple patch, select the appropriate active ingredients and type based on the acne type:

Pimple Patch Type Suitable Acne Types Medicated Papules, Pustules, Nodular or Cystic Acne Non-Medicated Comedones (blackheads/whiteheads) Microneedle Deep Nodular or Cystic Acne

1. Medicated Pimple Patches: For Inflamed Acne

Medicated pimple patches contain active ingredients such as salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, or tea tree oil. These help kill acne-causing bacteria, reduce inflammation, and promote absorption of active ingredients into the skin. Such patches can reduce swelling, pain, and redness. They are quite effective for treating inflammatory acne (like papules) and may also help shrink lesions caused by nodular or cystic acne.

2. Non-Medicated Pimple Patches: Accelerate Healing

Non-medicated pimple patches are hydrocolloid dressings (similar to artificial skin), commonly used for post-surgical wounds to help accelerate the healing process. Most are very thin, making them less noticeable when worn out. Their mechanisms include:

Absorbing moisture from pores.

Preventing further infection.

Acting as a moisture barrier to help speed recovery and prevent scar formation.

3. Microneedle Pimple Patches: For Deep Cystic Acne

Microneedle pimple patches are actually painless. One side of the patch contains dissolvable microneedles (very tiny needles). They are used to treat cystic or nodular acne, helping to penetrate and deliver active ingredients deeper into the skin. Results may vary depending on individual constitution and the depth of the acne.

5 Common Mistakes – Are You Using Them Correctly?

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick shares 5 common mistakes people make when using pimple patches, which can reduce effectiveness or even damage the skin.

1. Using on the Wrong Type of Acne

Pimple patches are suitable for single, raised red pimples or pustules containing pus. They help draw out fluid and can be used once daily or as needed. They are not suitable for widespread acne or blackheads. They have limited coverage area and are ineffective for blackheads, which typically require salicylic acid or retinoids to unclog pores.

2. Wearing for Less Than 6 Hours or More Than 8 Hours

Pimple patches are designed to be worn on the skin for at least 6-8 hours, such as applying after cleansing the face at night. Hydrocolloid needs time to absorb fluid and help flatten the pimple. If worn for less than 6 hours, the patch typically hasn't had enough time to puff up – and puffing up is a sign it has absorbed fluid and done its job.

On the other hand, wearing for more than 8 hours isn't necessarily more effective. Once the hydrocolloid is saturated, continuing to wear it provides no additional benefit. For those with sensitive or acne-prone skin, prolonged wear may even cause irritation or clogged pores in the surrounding area.

3. Layering with Other Skincare Ingredients

Pimple patches should be applied to clean, dry skin, avoiding application over skincare products containing other ingredients. Doing so may increase the risk of irritation. Because the patch's barrier properties seal the underlying ingredients against the skin, this enhances their potency and penetration, potentially leading to increased irritation or sensitivity (manifesting as redness, peeling, dryness, burning, or stinging). Conversely, if other ingredients are already on the skin, they may hinder the penetration of active ingredients in the patch, making it less effective.

4. Using on Sensitive Skin

Individuals with sensitive skin are particularly prone to irritation and should avoid using pimple patches. Anyone who has an allergic reaction to active ingredients or who suffers from eczema or rosacea should avoid them.

If your skin frequently experiences redness, stinging, burning, reacts to products containing fragrance or active ingredients, or has heightened reactions to weather changes, you may have sensitive skin. If you have sensitive skin and acne concerns, opt for gentle active ingredients (such as niacinamide), introduce them slowly, and pair with fragrance-free moisturizers to help maintain the skin barrier.

5. Using for Prevention

Pimple patches are meant to treat existing pimples, not for prevention. They work by drawing fluid out of existing pimples, but if there is no inflammation or pus accumulation, applying a patch won't help much. While some patches contain salicylic acid to treat individual spots, they do not prevent new pimples from forming elsewhere on the face.

Sources: Healthline, Everyday Health



