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ENTERTAINMENT

BTS to perform at Kai Tak Stadium for Hong Kong stop of ‘ARIRANG’ world tour

ENTERTAINMENT
11 mins ago

by

Liuliu Yang

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K-pop sensation BTS on Friday (May 22) unveiled ticketing details for the Asia and Australia legs of its “BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’”, with Hong Kong set as a key stop on the itinerary.

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According to BIGHIT MUSIC, the group will perform in Hong Kong on March 4, 6 and 7, 2027 at Kai Tak Stadium, marking its long-awaited return to the city.

The Asia leg of the tour will begin in Kaohsiung in November 2026, before moving on to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Hong Kong and Bulacan, followed by Australian dates in Melbourne and Sydney.

A newly released promotional poster features all seven members — RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — fueling anticipation among fans worldwide. The “ARIRANG” tour is widely seen as BTS’s first full-group world tour since completing their military service hiatus.

BIGHIT MUSIC said ticketing schedules will vary by market, advising fans to check official local channels for details. Further information on Hong Kong ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

First announced last year, the Hong Kong stop has already generated strong interest among fans, with the upcoming concerts expected to be among the city’s biggest entertainment events in 2027.

BTS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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