BTS to perform at Kai Tak Stadium for Hong Kong stop of ‘ARIRANG’ world tour

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Madonna, Shakira, BTS to headline first World Cup final half-time show
14-05-2026 15:36 HKT
K-pop stars BTS draw 50,000-strong crowd in Mexico
07-05-2026 15:35 HKT
South Korea police seek detention warrant for BTS agency founder Bang
21-04-2026 11:53 HKT
Netflix to refocus on ads, content after failed Warner Bros bid
15-04-2026 22:20 HKT
BTS to kick off world tour after landmark Seoul comeback
09-04-2026 16:38 HKT
BTS concert drew 18.4 million viewers, says Netflix
25-03-2026 15:19 HKT
New BTS album drops ahead of comeback mega-gig
20-03-2026 15:30 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT