10 y/o imitates risky TikTok trend, ends up with severe facial burns from explosion

The short video platform TikTok has seen a rise in numerous highly dangerous challenges. A 10-year-old girl in the UK recently imitated a viral video by microwaving a squishy toy, causing it to burst. The resulting explosion severely burned her face, leading to peeling skin and blisters. It is currently unknown if permanent scarring will occur.

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Internal Pressure from Heating Causes Toy to Burst

A hazardous suggestion circulating on TikTok claims that microwaving squishy toys can make them more elastic and improve their feel. The accident occurred when 10-year-old Bella was visiting a friend's house. The two girls microwaved the toy for about 30 seconds. Because the toy's outer layer was silicone, the girls couldn't tell that the internal temperature had become dangerously high. When Bella's friend then squeezed the toy hard, the internal pressure from the heated expansion caused it to rupture instantly, splashing scalding liquid onto Bella's face.

Severe Facial Burns Nearly Damage Eyes

Bella's mother recalled that her daughter's entire face turned bright red, with peeling skin and blisters – a critical situation. Bella was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Medical staff said it is currently unclear if the injured areas will scar. Her mother said with lingering fear, "It was extremely lucky that the scalding liquid didn't hit my daughter's eyes."

Parents Should Strengthen Monitoring of Social Media Content

Bella's mother uses this case to remind the public that parents should actively discuss the dangers of online challenges with their children. She urges parents to pay more attention to the social media content their children access, and to be aware of the devastating risks hidden in such squishy toys when used improperly, to prevent similar tragedies from happening again.





Source: jackiekwan1101 @ Threads; Centre for Food Safety ("Microwave Cooking and Food Safety")



