Six senior counsel appointed

Six barristers were appointed as senior counsel on Tuesday, with the appointment ceremony to take place on May 16.

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​The six include Charles Jeremy Chan Wing-ho, Eugene Yim Wing-tsang, Martin Wong Wing-hoi, Calvin Cheuk Yuen-cheong, Bonnie Cheng Yan-ki and Charles Simon Hollander.

These appointments will take effect upon the proclamation of the Instruments of Appointment during the ceremonial proceedings.

​The ceremony will be held at 10am on May 16 in the Court of Final Appeal and will be broadcast live for the public to view.

​The title of Senior Barrister is a prestigious designation in Hong Kong's legal profession, appointed by the Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal under the Legal Practitioners Ordinance to recognize barristers who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in their professional experience, character, and expertise.

The six were selected by a committee led by Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung out of approximately 10 private practice barristers who applied this year.

​Charles Chan, aged 51, specializes in criminal law, with a particular emphasis on white-collar crime and appellate work. He was a second-generation disciple of Senior Counsel Cheng Huan.

​He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the City University of Hong Kong and a Master of Social Sciences degree in Criminology from the University of Hong Kong. He was called to the Hong Kong Bar in 1998.

​Bonnie Cheng, 41, holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree in Government and Laws and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Hong Kong, a Master of Science degree in Global Governance and Diplomacy from the University of Oxford, and a Master of Laws degree from Harvard University. She was called to the Hong Kong Bar in 2011.

​She has a broad civil practice encompassing general civil and commercial matters, constitutional and administrative law, and matrimonial law. Cheng also often provides legal advice and appears in court for arbitration cases, including those conducted in Mandarin.

​Charles Hollander, aged 70, focuses primarily on commercial litigation.

He studied Classics and Law at King's College, Cambridge. He commenced practice in England in 1978 and was appointed Queen's Counsel (now King's Counsel) in England and Wales in 1999. He was called to the Hong Kong Bar in 2015 to have more time to practice as a barrister in Hong Kong courts and arbitration institutions.

​Calvin Cheuk, 49, with a specialty in construction dispute resolution, obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Architectural Studies and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Hong Kong, as well as a Bachelor of Civil Law degree from the University of Oxford. He was called to the Hong Kong Bar in 2005.

In addition to his practice, Cheuk is also a contributing editor of the Hong Kong Construction Law and a consultant editor of Hong Kong Law Reports and Digest. He has spoken at several seminars on topics in arbitration and company law.

​Martin Wong, aged 47, holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Hong Kong and a Master of Laws degree from Boston University. He was called to the Hong Kong Bar in 2004. He has a general civil and commercial practice, with a particular interest in medical negligence.

​Wong was well recognized for making swift and careful decisions for clients in urgent cases and frequently handles large commercial cases requiring injunctions.

Eugene Yim, aged 48, obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Hong Kong and a Master of Laws degree from King's College London. He was called to the Hong Kong Bar in 2001.

​Yim's practice focuses on family and matrimonial law. He used to receive advanced transnational family mediation training in Hague Convention cases at the MiKK International Mediation Centre for Family Conflict and Child Abduction in Germany.