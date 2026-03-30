Living near private gardens may reduce breast and uterine cancer risk by 9pc and 20pc

Breast cancer, uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, and cervical cancer are among the top 10 deadliest cancers for women in Hong Kong. It is widely known that cancer prevention mostly relies on improving diet, exercise, and maintaining good lifestyle habits. But could there be a way to prevent cancer without needing to eat less or move more? A large study involving 280,000 people found that simply by increasing exposure to one type of environment, women could reduce their risk of breast cancer by 9% and uterine cancer by 20%—remarkably effective results!

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Green Spaces Linked to Obesity-Related Cancer Risk

A large study involving nearly 280,000 participants, published in the scientific journal Science of the Total Environment in 2024, analyzed the association between green spaces and obesity-related cancer risk. The research team noted that previous studies have found human environments consist of different types of green spaces, including private residential gardens and public parks, and that different green spaces have varying effects on mortality risk. The study used data from the UK Biobank, which recruited 279,326 participants between 2006 and 2010, with follow-up until December 31, 2016. During the follow-up period, 9,550 people developed obesity-related cancers (ORC).

Homes with Private Gardens: Uterine Cancer Risk Drops by 20%

The study results showed that when there was a larger area of private gardens within 100 meters of a residence:

Obesity-related cancer risk decreased by 8%

Breast cancer risk decreased by 9%

Uterine cancer risk decreased by 20%

Apart from uterine cancer, no significant associations were found between other types of green spaces and obesity-related cancer risk.

The research team noted that the association with overall obesity-related cancer risk may be linked to multiple factors:

Physical activity levels

Serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (a common indicator for assessing Vitamin D levels)

Airborne PM2.5 particulate matter

Mediating effects of nitrogen dioxide (NO₂)

Socio-demographic factors (including gender and community socioeconomic status)

The team analyzed that residences with private gardens may provide opportunities for increased physical activity (through gardening), reduce exposure to air pollutants, and enhance Vitamin D synthesis (through increased sunlight exposure in the residential outdoor environment), which may contribute to lowering obesity-related cancer risk.

What Are the Common Symptoms of Breast Cancer?

According to the Hospital Authority, breast cancer occurs when breast cells divide and grow uncontrollably, forming tumors. Tumors can be benign or malignant; malignant tumors in the breast are breast cancer. After developing breast cancer, the breast, nipple, and armpit may show the following changes:

7 Symptoms of Breast Cancer

Breast: Presence of a lump of any size, change in shape or size, dimpling of the skin, vein dilation, or peau d'orange (orange peel) appearance

Nipple: Spontaneous discharge, bleeding, or inversion

Armpit: Swelling or enlarged lymph nodes

The Hospital Authority reminds that noticeable breast tenderness or feeling a lump before menstruation is due to cyclical hormonal changes and is a normal physiological response; there is no need for excessive concern.

High-Risk Groups for Breast Cancer

Gender: Breast cancer primarily affects women, but men can also develop it.

Age: Risk increases with age.

Genetics: Higher risk for those whose mother, sister, or immediate family members have had the disease; research indicates about 5-10% of breast cancer cases may be genetic.

Menstrual History: Early menstruation (before 12) or late menopause (after 55).

Diet: Long-term consumption of high-animal-fat foods.

Lifestyle: Smoking, alcohol consumption, lack of exercise.

Reproductive History: Never having given birth or having first birth after age 35.

Medication: Long-term use of oral contraceptives or hormone replacement therapy for more than 5 years.

Personal Cancer History: Those who have previously had certain cancers, such as Hodgkin's lymphoma, lung adenocarcinoma, colorectal cancer, or childhood cancers, have a higher risk.

What is Uterine Cancer?

Uterine cancer is one of the five most common female cancers in Hong Kong. When endometrial cells divide and grow uncontrollably, tumors can form. Tumors can be benign or malignant; uterine cancer is a malignant tumor that grows from the endometrium. As cancer cells continue to grow, they can gradually invade the uterine muscle layer, cervix, surrounding organs, and in later stages, metastasize to lymph nodes or distant organs. Over the past decade, there have been an average of about 1,000 new cases annually, with the incidence rate increasing by approximately 3%. Fortunately, most women with uterine cancer experience postmenopausal bleeding in the early stages. Therefore, about 70% of patients are diagnosed at the earliest stage (Stage I), and Stage I uterine cancer has a good prognosis, with a 5-year survival rate exceeding 80%.

5 Symptoms of Uterine Cancer

Abnormal vaginal bleeding (postmenopausal bleeding, heavier menstrual flow, or bleeding between periods)

Vaginal discharge with blood streaks and odor

Lower abdominal pain due to tumor compression

Pain, difficulty, or bleeding during urination (if cancer invades the bladder or rectum)

Pain, difficulty, or bleeding during bowel movements (if cancer invades the bladder or rectum)

High-Risk Groups for Uterine Cancer

The exact causes of uterine cancer are not fully understood, but the following women have a higher risk:

Age: Most patients are over 50, especially postmenopausal women.

Menstrual History: Women who started menstruation before 12 or experienced menopause after 55.

Reproductive History: Women who have never given birth or had their first birth after age 35.

Obesity: Fat tissue converts hormones into estrogen, which can stimulate endometrial growth.

Diet: Long-term consumption of high-animal-fat foods.

Lifestyle: Smoking, alcohol consumption, lack of exercise.

Chronic Diseases: Research suggests patients with diabetes and hypertension are more prone to uterine cancer.

Genetic Factors: Certain hereditary conditions, such as Lynch syndrome (hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer), increase the risk of uterine cancer.

Medication: Long-term use of estrogen hormone replacement therapy or tamoxifen.



