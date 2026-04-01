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NEWS

12 new biometric e-Channels launched in HK airport for document-free entry

NEWS
01-04-2026 12:48 HKT
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(Source: Immigration Department)
(Source: Immigration Department)

Twelve additional biometric e-Channels began operating at the arrival halls of Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday, allowing eligible Hong Kong residents to complete clearance procedures without presenting identity documents or a QR code. 

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According to the Immigration Department, eligible travellers only need to face the camera for verification using facial recognition technology. 

The department noted that the upgrade project for e-Channels is expected to be finished in 2027. Upon completion, the total number of arrival e-Channels at the airport will reach 52. 

Starting Wednesday, 26 new e-Channels will be launched in stages, while the existing 26 channels will be replaced in phases.

e-ChannelsHong Kong International Airport

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