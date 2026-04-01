12 new biometric e-Channels launched in HK airport for document-free entry

Twelve additional biometric e-Channels began operating at the arrival halls of Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday, allowing eligible Hong Kong residents to complete clearance procedures without presenting identity documents or a QR code.

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According to the Immigration Department, eligible travellers only need to face the camera for verification using facial recognition technology.

The department noted that the upgrade project for e-Channels is expected to be finished in 2027. Upon completion, the total number of arrival e-Channels at the airport will reach 52.

Starting Wednesday, 26 new e-Channels will be launched in stages, while the existing 26 channels will be replaced in phases.