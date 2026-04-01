12 new biometric e-Channels launched in HK airport for document-free entry

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HKIA lands ‘Best Airport in the World’ title alongside multiple honours
01-04-2026 14:29 HKT
(Video) Non-local man held after damaging airport check-in kiosks
16-02-2026 11:40 HKT
HK International Airport clears passengers in under 8 min earns rave reviews
01-02-2026 19:22 HKT
Man dies in fall from Hong Kong airport departure level
08-12-2025 03:46 HKT
Fuselage and tail section of crashed cargo plane moved to To Kau Wan
27-10-2025 17:25 HKT
HK airport gradually gets travelers back in air after Ragasa departs
25-09-2025 13:52 HKT