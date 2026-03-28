15 soy products calorie and protein showdown: Is stinky tofu the worst?

Soy products have always been regarded as healthy ingredients and are a primary source of protein for vegetarians. However, different types of soy products can have vastly different calorie counts. A nutritionist breaks down the calorie and protein content of 15 common soy products, revealing that one product contains as many as 752 kcal. Which soy products have the highest protein content?

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Registered Dietitian Ariel from "AMAN NUTRITION" shared on Instagram that soy products are an excellent choice for vegetarians to supplement protein. However, soy products that undergo frying tend to have higher calories. She specifically listed the calories of 15 common soy products and soy-based dishes:

15 Common Soy Products Calorie Ranking (Highest to Lowest):

Deep-Fried Bean Curd Sticks: 752 kcal | Protein: 16g Deep-Fried Bean Curd Puffs: 660 kcal | Protein: 31g Dried Bean Curd Sticks: 410 kcal | Protein: 44g Stinky Tofu: 375 kcal | Protein: 15g Bean Curd Puffs: 294 kcal | Protein: 20.5g Bean Curd Skin: 208 kcal | Protein: 25.3g Thousand Layer Tofu: 195 kcal | Protein: 13.4g Dried Bean Curd: 161 kcal | Protein: 17g Fried Tofu Puffs: 158 kcal | Protein: 12.5g Sweet Soy Milk: 145 kcal | Protein: 15g Soy Bean Drink: 95 kcal | Protein: 8g Savory Soy Milk: 94 kcal | Protein: 15g Firm Tofu: 81 kcal | Protein: 8.5g Egg Tofu: 79 kcal | Protein: 7g Silken/Soft Tofu: 51 kcal | Protein: 4.9g

4 Tips for Eating Soy Products: Top 3 High-Protein Choices

Different production processes can lead to vast differences in calories. Ariel also provides the following 4 tips:

Thousand Layer Tofu: Besides soy protein, extra soybean oil, starches, and seasonings are added during production, resulting in its fat content being up to three times that of regular tofu. Coupled with its honeycomb-like texture, it absorbs sauces and oil more easily) during cooking, hence its relatively high calorie count.

Firm Tofu: It is made by coagulating soy milk under greater pressure to squeeze out excess moisture. Therefore, its water content is lower than regular tofu, and its texture is firmer. Its calorie count falls between firm and soft tofu.

Soy Milk vs. Soy Bean Drink: Soy milk is made by grinding and filtering soybeans, resulting in higher nutritional value, rich in plant protein and various vitamins. Soy bean drink, on the other hand, undergoes further processing based on soy milk, with added sugar, water, calcium, and other ingredients.

Choosing High-Protein Options: If you want to supplement with high protein, choose soy products with a higher protein density. Firm tofu, dried bean curd, and soy milk are all quite good choices. They are rich in high-quality protein, aiding muscle repair and providing satiety.



