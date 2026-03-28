logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

15 soy products calorie and protein showdown: Is stinky tofu the worst?

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

Soy products have always been regarded as healthy ingredients and are a primary source of protein for vegetarians. However, different types of soy products can have vastly different calorie counts. A nutritionist breaks down the calorie and protein content of 15 common soy products, revealing that one product contains as many as 752 kcal. Which soy products have the highest protein content?

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Registered Dietitian Ariel from "AMAN NUTRITION" shared on Instagram that soy products are an excellent choice for vegetarians to supplement protein. However, soy products that undergo frying tend to have higher calories. She specifically listed the calories of 15 common soy products and soy-based dishes:

15 Common Soy Products Calorie Ranking (Highest to Lowest):

  1. Deep-Fried Bean Curd Sticks: 752 kcal | Protein: 16g
  2. Deep-Fried Bean Curd Puffs: 660 kcal | Protein: 31g
  3. Dried Bean Curd Sticks: 410 kcal | Protein: 44g
  4. Stinky Tofu: 375 kcal | Protein: 15g
  5. Bean Curd Puffs: 294 kcal | Protein: 20.5g
  6. Bean Curd Skin: 208 kcal | Protein: 25.3g
  7. Thousand Layer Tofu: 195 kcal | Protein: 13.4g
  8. Dried Bean Curd: 161 kcal | Protein: 17g
  9. Fried Tofu Puffs: 158 kcal | Protein: 12.5g
  10. Sweet Soy Milk: 145 kcal | Protein: 15g
  11. Soy Bean Drink: 95 kcal | Protein: 8g
  12. Savory Soy Milk: 94 kcal | Protein: 15g
  13. Firm Tofu: 81 kcal | Protein: 8.5g
  14. Egg Tofu: 79 kcal | Protein: 7g
  15. Silken/Soft Tofu: 51 kcal | Protein: 4.9g

4 Tips for Eating Soy Products: Top 3 High-Protein Choices

Different production processes can lead to vast differences in calories. Ariel also provides the following 4 tips:

  • Thousand Layer Tofu: Besides soy protein, extra soybean oil, starches, and seasonings are added during production, resulting in its fat content being up to three times that of regular tofu. Coupled with its honeycomb-like texture, it absorbs sauces and oil more easily) during cooking, hence its relatively high calorie count.
  • Firm Tofu: It is made by coagulating soy milk under greater pressure to squeeze out excess moisture. Therefore, its water content is lower than regular tofu, and its texture is firmer. Its calorie count falls between firm and soft tofu.
  • Soy Milk vs. Soy Bean Drink: Soy milk is made by grinding and filtering soybeans, resulting in higher nutritional value, rich in plant protein and various vitamins. Soy bean drink, on the other hand, undergoes further processing based on soy milk, with added sugar, water, calcium, and other ingredients.
  • Choosing High-Protein Options: If you want to supplement with high protein, choose soy products with a higher protein density. Firm tofu, dried bean curd, and soy milk are all quite good choices. They are rich in high-quality protein, aiding muscle repair and providing satiety.


 

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
ENT specialist explains how sleep apnea affects facial development and academic performance
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
CU Med develops new liver cancer therapy with 90pc complete tumor response rate, significantly extending patient survival
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
Sunny Chan's son with autism transforms from non-verbal to concert pianist
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
101 y/o grandmother has no "three highs": Reveals her longevity secrets
WELLNESS
27-03-2026 12:00 HKT
Black or blood in stool not always indicative of intestinal problems: Understanding 4 key symptoms of upper GI bleeding
WELLNESS
27-03-2026 12:00 HKT
Root cause of nasal congestion - Not necessarily due to excess mucus
WELLNESS
27-03-2026 12:00 HKT
CCTV reveals "toxic chicken feet" whitened with hydrogen peroxide
WELLNESS
26-03-2026 12:00 HKT
Pet owner saves dog's life by using ChatGPT and AlphaFold to create cancer vaccine
WELLNESS
26-03-2026 12:00 HKT
7 major ultrasound myths debunked
WELLNESS
25-03-2026 12:00 HKT
Expert teaches 4 pre-wash tricks for quick yellow and stain removal
WELLNESS
24-03-2026 12:00 HKT
Man found injured on tracks after East Rail Line service severely disrupted
NEWS
19 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Iran names six countries whose ships can pass through Strait of Hormuz, mulls US$2 million transit fee
WORLD
27-03-2026 07:44 HKT
Police, ImmD raid Tsim Sha Tsui building, arrest 128 in vice operation
NEWS
27-03-2026 01:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.