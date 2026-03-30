75 y/o mother defeats blood cancer and runs in first marathon

A 75-year-old mother in the UK has a lifelong dream of completing the London Marathon hand in hand with her daughter. Three years ago, she collapsed just as she was about to reach her goal and was devastated by the news that she had blood cancer. But with the unwavering resilience of a runner, she defeated the cancer cells. After recovery, she resumed training, determined to return to the race track and sprint towards the finish line with her daughter.

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According to The Independent, in 2023, Pritpal Kaur, a sales assistant at a department store in London, joined her 45-year-old daughter for the first time to take on the London Marathon. However, just before the halfway mark, Pritpal was forced to withdraw due to severe cramping. In the weeks following the race, she was suddenly hit by excruciating back pain and unexplained exhaustion. Initially, they thought it was simply her body's natural response after pushing its limits.

Unexplained Body Pain After the Race, Initially Dismissed as "Old Age"

When Pritpal sought medical help, her blood tests came back normal. Doctors at the time attributed her symptoms to "old age" and only prescribed painkillers. What followed was what her daughter Minreet described as "five months of hell." After the first month, Pritpal's pain showed no signs of subsiding; the painkillers became completely ineffective, and she began to have difficulty breathing. Frantic with worry, Minreet rushed her mother to the emergency room, but after examinations, answers remained elusive. Pritpal later underwent a scan, which revealed moderate blockage in her chest and was diagnosed with angina. However, shortly after starting treatment, she suddenly experienced left-sided convulsions while at work, nearly collapsing.

Seeing her mother's condition deteriorate abnormally, Minreet's anxiety and frustration reached their peak. Convinced the doctors' diagnosis was wrong, she told her mother to stop taking the medication and resolutely filed a complaint with the hospital. This led to a turning point. An experienced cardiologist became involved and arranged for Pritpal to undergo more in-depth tests. After a bone density scan, abnormal protein blood test, and bone marrow examination, the cause of all her suffering was finally revealed – multiple myeloma, a cancer affecting the blood and bone marrow.

Blood Cancer Diagnosis Struck Like a Thunderbolt

Upon hearing the devastating news, Pritpal broke down: "I couldn't stop crying. I didn't know what to do. I was so shocked." Minreet, who was with her mother when they received the diagnosis, described the moment as feeling like the whole world was spinning, her mind going blank. "We sat in that small consulting room, just two chairs, surrounded by cold white walls. Then the doctor said: 'The bone marrow report confirms you have blood cancer. You need to start treatment immediately.'"

After a week of shock and grief, Pritpal began a long and arduous course of chemotherapy. During that time, she slept most of the day and could barely eat. Watching her mother suffer through treatment, powerless to help, was also terrifying for Minreet.

However, Pritpal's tenacious will to live revealed itself in the face of adversity. After six months of treatment, a miracle occurred: her abnormal protein levels dropped significantly. Although she will need monthly infusion therapy for the rest of her life, she had broken free from the nightmare and regained control of her life.

Challenging the Marathon Again After Recovery

Inspired by her mother's unyielding determination, Minreet completed the London Marathon in 2024 with her father, raising funds for a UK blood cancer research organization. She also founded a running group called "Asian Women Run" to encourage more Asian women to gain confidence through exercise. After successfully defeating cancer, Pritpal's body gradually recovered. She was determined to fulfill her dream of successfully completing the marathon with her daughter: "In this life, I must finish the London Marathon at least once." She worked hard to improve her fitness. Mother and daughter began rigorous training again. Together, they completed several 10km and 15km races, even celebrating Mother's Day with a 10km run.

Next month, they will stand side-by-side again on that familiar yet unfamiliar course. Pritpal is thrilled that her wish is about to come true: "It will be a dream come true. This is what I've always wanted to do. As long as I have the strength, I will definitely strive to cross that finish line!" Minreet added, "It's a mother-daughter moment, a memory for a lifetime. I hope our story can encourage more people like us."

What is Multiple Myeloma?

According to the Faculty of Medicine at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CU Medicine), multiple myeloma, along with lymphoma and leukemia, is one of the three major blood cancers. It is more common in the elderly, with a higher incidence in men than women. This hematological malignancy is caused by the abnormal proliferation of plasma cells. It is commonly found in bones outside the bone marrow and can spread to various bones and bone marrow throughout the body, hence the term "multiple" myeloma. Common symptoms include persistent chest and back pain due to osteolytic lesions, shortness of breath and fatigue due to anemia and kidney failure, and fever due to weakened immunity. CU Medicine research has found that the global incidence rate has been rising over the past decade, with a more significant increase in developed regions, closely linked to factors such as lack of physical activity, being overweight, obesity, and diabetes.



