Nutritionist recommends 6 foods for cardiovascular health

Many people think bananas are high in sugar and not good for health, but could they actually be a healthy food for lowering blood pressure? A nutritionist breaks down 6 commonly misunderstood foods that actually protect cardiovascular health, with research confirming that one of them can reduce stroke risk by up to 19%.

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According to EatingWell, people often feel conflicted about health information. An article one day might say a certain food increases stroke risk, only for it to be hailed as a superfood the next. This contradictory messaging can be confusing. A nutritionist helps clarify 6 commonly misunderstood foods that are not only beneficial for cardiovascular health but also help reduce stroke risk.

1. Nuts

Many people avoid nuts due to their high calorie content. However, the monounsaturated fats they are rich in are highly beneficial for cardiovascular health and may even help lower stroke risk. Studies have shown that consuming nuts at least five times a week may reduce stroke risk by 19%. Additionally, nuts are an excellent source of antioxidants like Vitamin E and polyphenols, which help reduce inflammation in the body, thereby preventing arteriosclerosis, a condition that can lead to stroke.

2. Bananas

Bananas are often considered unfavorable for weight loss and overall health because of their sweetness and sugar content. However, their benefits extend far beyond carbohydrates. Bananas are actually an excellent source of potassium, a mineral that helps stabilize blood pressure. Since high blood pressure is a major contributor to stroke, consuming adequate potassium daily is an important part of reducing stroke risk. Try adding banana slices to yogurt or blending frozen bananas into a smoothie.

3. Coffee

Coffee is a common pick-me-up beverage, but its effect on stroke risk has long been debated. While caffeine can temporarily raise blood pressure, it does not cause long-term, persistent hypertension. In fact, long-term studies indicate that moderate coffee consumption (2 to 3 cups per day) is associated with a lower risk of stroke. Beyond caffeine, coffee is also rich in antioxidants such as chlorogenic acid and flavonoids, which help prevent stroke. However, it's important to note that excessive intake may still increase risk; it is recommended not to exceed 3 cups per day.

4. Oats

Some people avoid oats due to concerns about rapid blood sugar spikes. However, oats contain a type of soluble fiber called beta-glucan, which helps lower cholesterol. They also contain phenolic compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which research links to a reduced risk of stroke. It is recommended to choose less processed, easier-to-digest steel-cut oats or traditional rolled oats, and to incorporate protein, healthy fats, and additional fiber—such as making a fruit and nut oatmeal—for a more nutritionally balanced breakfast.

5. Legumes (Beans)

Lectins in legumes, a type of protein that can cause nausea, vomiting, and other symptoms, deter many people. However, with proper soaking and thorough cooking, these lectins are neutralized, making legumes safe and nutrient-rich. Legumes are high in soluble dietary fiber, which helps bind with cholesterol in the intestines and excrete it from the body. Studies show this effect plays a significant role in reducing stroke mortality. Additionally, legumes are excellent sources of potassium and magnesium, making them ideal ingredients for maintaining heart and brain health.

6. Tofu

Tofu, naturally coagulated from soy milk, is rich in isoflavones—powerful antioxidants that help maintain healthy blood pressure. One study found that higher consumption of soy products like tofu was significantly associated with a lower risk of stroke.

Lifestyle Habits to Further Reduce Stroke Risk

Beyond dietary choices, nutritionists also recommend adopting the following lifestyle habits to further reduce stroke risk:

Healthy Eating Pattern: Follow the Mediterranean Diet or DASH Diet. Emphasize fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Consume moderate amounts of fish, lean protein, and low-fat dairy. Limit processed foods and added sugars.

Engage in Regular Exercise: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week, such as brisk walking or cycling. Additionally, incorporate muscle-strengthening activities on two days per week, such as weightlifting.

Quit Smoking: Quitting smoking significantly reduces stroke risk. Set a quit date, develop a plan to manage nicotine cravings, and seek professional help if needed.

Prioritize Sleep Quality: Ensure 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep each night. If you have sleep apnea, seek treatment promptly, as it increases stroke risk.

What Are the Symptoms of Stroke and Heart Attack?

Generally, deteriorating vascular health can lead to stroke and myocardial infarction (heart attack), which are life-threatening. What are the symptoms of a stroke or heart attack?

11 Common Symptoms of Stroke

According to the Hong Kong Department of Health, stroke patients commonly experience the following symptoms:

Sudden weakness, numbness, or trembling in the face, arm, or leg

Hemiplegia (paralysis on one side of the body)

Slurred speech or loss of speech ability

Facial drooping, eye deviation

Blurred vision

Difficulty swallowing

Severe headache

Unsteady gait or falls

Loss of bladder or bowel control

Drooling

In severe cases, drowsiness, coma, or death

Symptoms of Acute Myocardial Infarction (Heart Attack)

According to the Hospital Authority, symptoms of acute myocardial infarction include:

Chest pain or discomfort, sometimes radiating to the jaw and left arm

Sweating

Shortness of breath

Indigestion

Dizziness

Cardiac arrest

As a heart attack can be life-threatening, seek medical attention immediately if symptoms appear and acute myocardial infarction is suspected.



