2 dead after bus rear-ends broken-down taxi on Tsing Ma Bridge

Two men died after a bus rear-ended a taxi that had stopped in the slow lane on Tsing Ma Bridge late on Monday night, police said.

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The collision occurred at 11.17pm on the airport-bound section of the bridge near the entrance. The taxi driver and a male passenger were trapped inside the vehicle following the impact. Emergency personnel freed them and rushed both to Yan Chai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The driver was found unconscious at the scene.

A female passenger on the bus sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital conscious.

According to initial information, the taxi had broken down and was stationary in the slow lane when a Long Win bus failed to brake in time and crashed into its rear. The taxi's rear was severely mangled, while the bus's front windscreen was shattered. A suitcase believed to belong to the taxi passenger was found on the road.

Long Win Bus Company said the E32A bus, heading to Tung Chung Pier, was involved in the accident on Tsing Ma Bridge. The company expressed sorrow over the incident, stating it has suspended the driver involved and will cooperate with police in investigating the cause.