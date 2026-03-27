101 y/o grandmother has no "three highs": Reveals her longevity secrets

A 101-year-old grandmother in mainland China is full of energy and proficient in operating tech devices, truly a "technology expert." She has publicly shared her multiple longevity secrets, frankly stating that longevity has no profound theory, but rather: "Eat when you want, sleep when you want, happiness is most important!"

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According to mainland Chinese media Langchao News, 101-year-old Grandmother Chen Aju is from Yongjia, Wenzhou, Zhejiang. Her secret to longevity isn't a complex theory, but a simple truth: "Eat when you want, sleep when you want, happiness is most important." When reporters visited, Grandmother Chen was in high spirits. Her 100-square-meter home was kept spotless and clean, completely belying her centenarian age. In this regard, Grandmother Chen and her family specially revealed her health and wellness secrets:

Eat a Balanced Diet, Not Picky: Grandmother Chen's eating habits are particularly straightforward: "Eat everything, not picky." Nowadays, if she doesn't feel like cooking breakfast, she sometimes makes cereal. The vegetables for lunch and dinner are mostly homegrown; she picks them fresh whenever she craves them. She is not particular about salty or light flavors and has never suffered from "three highs" (high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high cholesterol) in her life, having hardly ever taken medicine. Regular Routine, Loves Cleanliness: Grandmother Chen's life is very regular but also spontaneous. She usually wakes up around 8 or 9 in the morning and rests around 8 in the evening. As an elegant older woman, she is accustomed to sitting in front of the mirror after washing up, using a wooden comb to neatly smooth her neat short hair. Her son, Zhang Chongyi, revealed that his mother has a fashionable gene deep down; her clothes must be neat, and she refuses to wear wrinkled garments. Even in her 90s, she often took the bus alone to the county town to buy new clothes. Persist in Labor and Housework: Despite her advanced age, Grandmother Chen can't stand being idle. After breakfast, she starts cleaning the house and yard. In her free time, she enjoys going to the bridge pavilion at the village entrance to chat with other elderly folks. Learn New Things: Grandmother Chen is also a "tech expert." According to her son, although she is old, she has a strong learning ability and keeps up with using tech products. She can skillfully operate the air conditioner remote control and is adept at answering calls and storing numbers on her senior-friendly mobile phone. When doing laundry, she even knows to sort clothes, hand-washing lightweight underwear and letting the washing machine handle heavy outerwear. When hanging clothes to dry, she takes care to smooth out the corners. Resilience in the Face of Adversity: Grandmother Chen's current calm and open-mindedness stem from the resilience of her past life. In her children's memories, she was a "tough bone" who gritted her teeth to support the family. During the era of material scarcity, she single-handedly shouldered all the heavy work, including carrying water in the dark before dawn on a one-hour mountain path, and embroidering for over ten hours to supplement the family income. Most dramatically, at 61, while taking care of her 4-year-old granddaughter, a tractor suddenly rushed toward them. Seeing it about to hit her granddaughter, she instinctively lunged forward, hugging the child tightly. She was knocked down by the tractor but fortunately recovered after 21 days in the hospital. Maintain a Peaceful Mindset, Don't Get Angry: Perhaps the deeper secret to her longevity lies in Grandmother Chen's own words: "In this lifetime, I have never quarreled with anyone, nor have I ever neglected anyone." This gentleness and inclusiveness have not only shaped a harmonious family atmosphere but have also nurtured the entire family. Her children have successful careers, her grandchildren excel in their studies, and even her great-grandchildren have gained admission to good universities.



