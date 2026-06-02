Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe

The couple at the centre of the "Save Lily" case were released on bail on Wednesday night and later went to the Immigration Department headquarters to provide information about their alleged home birth, as investigations continue.

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Tsang, 43, and Kwan, 39, who claim to be the parents of a newborn boy named Danny, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect. After their release, they were asked by the Immigration Department to provide details about the home birth.

Tsang left the Immigration headquarters around 11.45pm carrying a box of barbecued meat rice and documents. He sat on a roadside kerb and began eating. He told reporters that police had been friendly during the investigation and were helping to clarify Danny's identity and birth registration. Police have already taken DNA samples from both parents.

Danny is currently in the care of the Social Welfare Department. Tsang said he and Kwan can visit their son through social workers. While he worries about being apart from the baby, he believes the arrangement is safe.

Kwan left the headquarters around midnight. She said the case has drawn media and public attention, giving her confidence that it will be properly handled. Police have suggested the couple sign a declaration to send DNA reports and statements to Swedish authorities to help prove their relationship with their daughter Lily, which could help her obtain a Hong Kong passport.

Kwan said she has not seen or spoken to Lily since December 6, 2023, only receiving photos and care reports from Sweden.