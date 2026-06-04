logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Extreme heat in Hong Kong: 6 ingenious cooling methods from ancient times

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

In recent years, summer temperatures in Hong Kong have been rising year by year. The Hong Kong Observatory forecasts extremely hot weather during the day today (May 29), with urban temperatures ranging from 28°C to 35°C, and locally up to 36-37°C in the New Territories. During this kind of scorching heat, many Hong Kong netizens jokingly ask on social media: "Has Mr. Lam turned on the air conditioner yet?" Last night, former Observatory Director Lam Chiu-ying "settled the score" on social media, posting a photo of his desk. The photo showed only a small light green fan placed on the desk, surrounded by piles of documents. Lam captioned the image simply: "Tonight, an old friend guards me, implying that he still managed to fall asleep with just a small fan, without turning on the AC.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This makes modern Hongkongers ponder: In ancient times, without air conditioning, refrigerators, or even electric fans, how did people survive the sweltering summer? Opening history books reveals that not only did they survive, but they did so with considerable sophistication.

1. Dedicated Official for "Ancient Refrigerators"

As early as the Zhou Dynasty (3000 years ago), the imperial court established an official position called "Ling Ren," specifically tasked with leading teams to cut ice in December when river ice was thickest, then transporting it to underground ice cellars for storage. The "Tomb of Marquis Yi of Zeng," excavated in 1978, contained an exquisite bronze artifact called an "Ice Chest" (Bing Jian). Its design involved placing ice in an outer layer and wine in an inner layer, confirming that feudal lords 2400 years ago were already enjoying iced rice wine.

2. Exquisite Ice Desserts Popular in Tang and Song Dynasties

By the Tang Dynasty, a dessert called "Su Shan" (Cream Mountain) was popular in Chang'an. It involved pouring milk curds over shaved ice and decorating it with flowers – comparable to a Tang Dynasty version of creamy shaved ice. It was later introduced to Europe by Italian traveler Marco Polo, becoming one of the origins of modern ice cream. By the Song Dynasty, citizens in Bianjing (Kaifeng) and Lin'an (Hangzhou) had high purchasing power, and iced drinks became common among the people. Popular street market items included "Ice Cold Yuanzi" (similar to iced tangyuan), "Snow-Infused Plum Wine," and "Lychee Paste Water" – just hearing the names evokes a sense of cooling.

3. Qing Dynasty Emperors' Summer Retreats

If even the emperor couldn't bear the heat, he would resort to the ultimate strategy. Every summer, Emperors Kangxi and Qianlong would lead their entire entourages to the Chengde Summer Resort or the Old Summer Palace (Yuanmingyuan) to conduct government affairs while escaping the heat. The resort's lakes and mountains offered temperatures over ten degrees lower than Beijing's Forbidden City, allowing for simultaneous summer retreat and governance.

4. Mechanical Fan – "Seven-Wheel Fan"

The most common natural "refrigerator" for commoners was the deep well. People would tie watermelons, peaches, and plum syrup in a bucket and lower it into the well to chill. The cool, moist sensation was very comfortable for the body. Furthermore, Miscellaneous Records of the Western Capital (Xijing Zaji) records that Ding Huan, a skilled craftsman of the Han Dynasty, invented the "Seven-Wheel Fan" – a human-powered mechanical cooling device with seven large wheels connected together. When operated, it could generate enough wind to make a whole room "shiver," representing an early prototype of the modern fan.

5. Cooling Sleep Accessories and Architectural Designs

For bedding, aside from basic bamboo mats, wealthy families used soft, cool "ivory mats." The "porcelain pillows" popular during the Song and Yuan dynasties featured elegant painted patterns on the sleeping surface, as referenced in poet Li Qingzhao's line: "A jade pillow behind a gauze screen, at midnight the coolness first seeps through." Commoners would sleep accompanied by a "Bamboo Lady" (Zhufuren) – a hollow, cylindrical woven bamboo cage. Architecturally, southern Chinese homes incorporated narrow, long "cooling alleys" (leng xiang). These utilized the Venturi effect to accelerate airflow, significantly increasing indoor wind force.

6. The Zen Philosophy of "Calm Mind, Cool Body"

Tang Dynasty poet Bai Juyi wrote a poem titled "Beat the Heat": "How to dispel the sultry heat? Sit upright in the courtyard. There's nothing much before my eyes; a fresh breeze comes through the window. Heat dissipates when the mind is calm; cool arises as the room empties." He believed that if you don't clutter your room, a breeze will naturally come through the window; as long as your mind is calm and the room spacious, heat will dissipate. Bai also once visited an esteemed monk meditating calmly in a sealed meditation chamber and curiously asked why he wasn't hot. The monk simply replied, "It's just a calm mind." This is the origin of the common saying, "A calm mind makes you feel cool."

However, medical experts have weighed in. Dr. Su Shang-hao, Director of the Cardiovascular Surgery Department at Taiwan's Po Jen General Hospital, noted that "calm mind, cool body" is a philosophical state, but medically improbable. He explained that human body temperature is constantly stable and does not change without external factors; therefore, calming the mind cannot lower temperature. "If calming the mind could cool the body, wouldn't that mean we could just tell heatstroke or heat exhaustion patients to stay calm and they'd be fine?"

On the other hand, Taiwanese clinical neurologist Dr. Zheng Chun-yu explained that while core body temperature remains relatively constant, perceived temperature differs. The perception of cool or heat depends on factors like time exposed to high temperatures, hydration levels, physical exertion, and more. Therefore, while core body temperature is not easily changed, calming the mind might stabilize the autonomic nervous system, affect blood flow, and thereby potentially change the "body's perception," reducing feelings of anxiety and stifling heat.



 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Study finds sugar may be worse than salt for high blood pressure
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
Using the same shampoo for years can harm your scalp
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
3 key advantages of mackerel fasting
WELLNESS
03-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Eating sprouted potatoes sends 40 y/o man to ER
WELLNESS
03-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Beat the heat: Why sleeping with AC at 24-25°C is best
WELLNESS
03-06-2026 12:00 HKT
"Sisters" dormitory suspected of formaldehyde overload - Multiple celebrities fall ill
WELLNESS
02-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Where you live may affect your biological age: Stanford study finds East Asians living outside Asia age faster
WELLNESS
02-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Stomach ulcers can lead to gastric cancer if left untreated: Gastroenterologist explains causes, symptoms, and treatment
WELLNESS
02-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Clues your fingernails reveal about lung, heart, and kidney diseases
WELLNESS
01-06-2026 12:00 HKT
4 varieties of peach: What nutritional benefits does each have?
WELLNESS
01-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Hana no Kumo in Hong Kong.
Three Hong Kong restaurants named among world’s most beautiful — all at The Henderson
ARTS & CULTURE
23 hours ago
Veteran actor Chung King-fai dies aged 89, family confirms peaceful passing at home
ENTERTAINMENT
03-06-2026 12:58 HKT
Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe
NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.