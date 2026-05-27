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Style icon Osaka turns court into Paris runway

SPORTS UPDATES
51 mins ago
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Naomi Osaka entered the court in a Kevin Germanier skirt before unveiling her Nike match dress. AFP
Naomi Osaka entered the court in a Kevin Germanier skirt before unveiling her Nike match dress. AFP

Naomi Osaka had packed plain back-up outfits in case officials objected to her sparkling yellow-brown and gold dress during her French Open first-round clash with Laura Siegemund, but she said she was happy to be able to continue setting the style standard.

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The Japanese player raised the fashion stakes in Paris when she walked onto Court Suzanne Lenglen in a black Kevin Germanier skirt, before unveiling her layered yellow-brown and gold Nike match dress.

“When I first saw the match dress in real life, I felt I look like the Eiffel Tower at night, when it’s bright,” Osaka said, shortly after her 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) win.

“I actually got a little worried, because when the sun hits the dress, it reflects a lot. So I was a little scared that the umpire was going to kick me off the court.

“So I got two backup normal Nike dresses ... thank God I didn’t have to wear them, though. I thought that the reflection of the dress was really beautiful.”

Osaka, who turned heads with a jellyfish-inspired outfit at the Australian Open this year, said she was embracing being the style icon on the women’s tour in recent years.

“I think in Australia ... the Yoon [Ahn] Ambush dress first started it all off [in 2024]. The US Open, the roses in my hair [last year], that’s when I started to really get into it a lot more,” she added.

“In Australia [this year], it was a real conversation starter. I don’t really feel like it’s a big deal to do that and then play after. I can see where people think I feel a little stressed or whatever. I think that’s the thing about it.

“Sometimes people say athletes are in show business or are entertainers, or whatever. I feel like for me, Grand Slam walk-ons are the only time that I possibly feel I’m an entertainer.”

Osaka said the potential return of style icon and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams to the circuit was something that excited her.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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