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SPORTS UPDATES

A breeze for Sabalenka as Paris swelters

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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Aryna Sabalenka tries to cool off. AFP
Aryna Sabalenka tries to cool off. AFP

Aryna Sabalenka opened her Roland Garros campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

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The women’s number one overcame the sweltering conditions to book her spot in the round of 64 in just over 75 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The only blip for the four-time Grand Slam champion as she returned to winning ways on clay after a surprise early exit from the Italian Open was her failure to serve out the win, but she promptly broke the world number 50 in the next game before rubbing an ice bag over her face and exiting the court.

“Happy to be back, thank you for the support. It’s a hot day, thank you so much for staying and don’t forget guys, stay hydrated,” Sabalenka told the spectators on center court as a heatwave continues to roll over Paris for the start of the tournament.

“I think we all feel pressure ... But I’m used to it so I know how to ignore it,” the Belarusian top seed added as she began her latest attempt at winning a first title at the French Open.

In men’s action, Russian seventh seed Daniil Medvedev fell 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 to Australian wildcard Adam Walton.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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