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SPORTS UPDATES

Southampton set to pay heaviest price for sporting espionage

SPORTS UPDATES
21 mins ago
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Southampton were expelled from the Championship playoff final by the English Football League on Tuesday after admitting to filming training sessions of other clubs, including Middlesbrough. REUTERS
Southampton were expelled from the Championship playoff final by the English Football League on Tuesday after admitting to filming training sessions of other clubs, including Middlesbrough. REUTERS

Several sports teams around the world have paid a hefty price for spying on their opponents over the years but the potential financial cost to English football club Southampton for their infraction could be the heaviest.

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Southampton were expelled from the Championship playoff final by the English Football League on Tuesday after admitting to filming training sessions of other clubs, including Middlesbrough, their opponents in the semi-finals.

The playoff final is frequently described â as the "richest match in football" because the winners are promoted to the Premier League and therefore guaranteed around 200 million pounds (HK$2.1 billion) in future earnings.

Southampton are set to appeal the severity of the punishment but if it holds, the ramifications of the sanction would dwarf any previous financial penalty for espionage in sport.

The McLaren Formula 1 team were fined US$100 million (HK$780 million) in 2007 after receiving a confidential copy of Ferrari's car design from a disgruntled former employee of the Italian team. The leak came to light when the McLaren engineer asked his wife to photocopy the document and she took it to a high street copy shop. Unfortunately for McLaren, the employee at the shop was a Ferrari fan who immediately tipped off the team.

As well as the unprecedented fine, McLaren were stripped of all constructors' championships points for the season and Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen pipped McLaren's Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso to the drivers' title in the last race of the year.

The term "Spygate" was first attached to a sports story in the US when the NFL's New England Patriots were sanctioned US$250,000 in 2007 for videotaping the coaching signals of their opponents from an unauthorized location during games.

The Patriots, who had won three Super Bowls in that decade, also lost a first-round pick in the 2008 draft, while coach Bill Belichick was fined a record US$500,000.

The team again fell foul of the league and were fined US$1.1 million in 2020 after admitting their television crew had filmed on the sidelines of a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

A similar case in baseball resulted in a US$5 million fine for the Houston Astros  after a Major League Baseball investigation found the club used a video camera system to steal opposing teams' signs during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

While the MLB also stripped the team of draft picks and slapped manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow with lengthy suspensions, the team kept their 2017 World Series title.

The most recent high-profile case of espionage in football came at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where staff of Canada's women's team were accused of using drones to observe New Zealand training. Fifa deducted six points from the team, who were defending the gold medal, during the group stage and fined Canada Soccer about US$226,000. Canada's coach Bev Priestman was subsequently fired from her job and banned from football for a year by Fifa.

If Southampton's staff had any doubts that spying on the opposition's training was forbidden by the English Football League they only had to look back to 2019, when Leeds United were fined for the offense.

The club's Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa called a press conference where he said sending an employee to watch rival clubs was an integral part of his preparation for matches, saying it was normal elsewhere in the world. The English Football League nevertheless fined the club 200,000 pounds for breaching a rule that said teams had to "behave towards each other club and the league with the utmost good faith."

To drive home the point, the league quickly announced a new rule banning clubs from observing the opposition training up to 72 hours before a game. It was this rule that Southampton were found guilty of contravening on Tuesday.

REUTERS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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