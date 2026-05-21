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SPORTS UPDATES

Shai sets tone as roaring Thunder strike down Spurs to level series

SPORTS UPDATES
18 mins ago
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Chet Holmgren tries to steal the ball away from Spurs’ star Victor Wembanyama. REUTERS
Chet Holmgren tries to steal the ball away from Spurs’ star Victor Wembanyama. REUTERS

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulled the Oklahoma City Thunder level with the San Antonio Spurs as the defending NBA champions won Game Two of the heavyweight Western Conference finals clash 122-113.

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Having been largely kept in check in the Game One loss to the Spurs, the league’s back-to-back Most Valuable Player scored 30 points and provided nine assists to leave the best-of-seven series tied at 1-1.

“The guys brought it tonight, knowing what it would have meant if we lost this one,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “We brought the energy from the jump.” 

Two nights after it had taken a double-overtime classic to separate them, the two teams with the best regular-season records put on another intense display.

The Thunder hustled for 13 turnovers worth 16 points in the first half alone.

The Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, having dazzled in the series opener with 41 points and 24 rebounds, was stifled, frequently wrestling with Oklahoma City center Isaiah Hartenstein and double-teamed by an aggressive Thunder defense.

He still finished with 21 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four blocked shots.

From 13 points down, the Spurs - without starting guard De'Aaron Fox for a second consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain - rallied to pull level midway through the third. But San Antonio never quite managed to retake the lead, with Oklahoma City soaking up the pressure.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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