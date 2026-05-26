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Stamp of approval for McTominay's wonder goal

SPORTS UPDATES
41 mins ago
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Scott McTominay’s acrobatic opener against Denmark at Hampden Park in November quickly entered Scottish football folklore. REUTERS
Scott McTominay’s acrobatic opener against Denmark at Hampden Park in November quickly entered Scottish football folklore. REUTERS

Scotland’s long-awaited World Cup return is being marked in unique fashion, with an image of Scott McTominay’s goal for the ages appearing on a limited-edition £20 banknote.

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The Bank of Scotland has unveiled the note featuring McTominay’s jaw-dropping overhead kick in a 4-2 victory over Denmark that sealed Scotland’s place at next month’s finals, their first appearance since 1998.

Only 100 of the commemorative notes have been produced, with fans able to win them through a series of charity events in the coming weeks.

McTominay’s acrobatic opener at Hampden Park in November quickly entered Scottish football folklore as one of the national team’s greatest goals, and now takes pride of place alongside an image of the Forth Rail Bridge on the new design.

The 29-year-old Napoli midfielder said it felt surreal.

"Things like that don't happen often, so to have the opportunity to put obviously a great goal on top of a banknote is something that is a bit surreal to be honest and I'm just extremely proud," McTominay told the BBC.

"I want to go to the  World Cup and give a great account of ourselves and show everybody that Scotland is a really good team."

Scotland are in Group C with Haiti, Morocco and Brazil at the World Cup, which kicks off on June 11. It will be jointly  hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

REUTERS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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