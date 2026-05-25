Arteta tells Gunners to bring positive energy to Budapest final

Mikel Arteta had barely wiped away the tears of joy that followed Arsenal’s Premier League trophy presentation before he challenged his players to make more history by winning the Champions League.

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After three successive seasons of finishing runners-up, the Gunners finally got their hands on the trophy in an emotional scene after Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke fired them to a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal had already wrapped up their first English title for 22 years when Manchester City were held to a draw by Bournemouth last week.

“It is very difficult to put it into words,” Gunners boss Arteta said. “What a moment. A lot of emotions, a lot of joy, pride. The manner that we’ve done it represents what the guys are feeling and the reason why this magic happened.

“I’m happy and relieved. We have made some massive steps. We have accomplished a lot of things that have a lot of value. We fell short on three occasions, and that was very painful. But I think that’s what has driven all of us ... it makes it even better.”

But Arteta has no intention of resting on his laurels, saying: “We are the champions, and that brings a lot of confidence and a different kind of presence and energy to it. But another kind of responsibility as well. And my job now, and for everybody at the club, is going to be to lift those standards now and achieve much more, because I think we are capable of doing it.”

Next on the list for Arteta is winning the Champions League for the first time in Arsenal’s history. They face Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Budapest on Saturday. Arteta believes Arsenal can beat holders PSG if they use the positive vibes from the title triumph as motivation.

“We need that energy to flow,” he said. “We talked already about what we have to do in Budapest, how we’re going to use all the incredible energy that we’re all carrying towards that final.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE