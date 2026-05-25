logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Arteta tells Gunners to bring positive energy to Budapest final

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Mikel Arteta is thrown in the air by players as the Gunners celebrate their Premier League title win at Selhurst Park. AFP
Mikel Arteta is thrown in the air by players as the Gunners celebrate their Premier League title win at Selhurst Park. AFP

Mikel Arteta had barely wiped away the tears of joy that followed Arsenal’s Premier League trophy presentation before he challenged his players to make more history by winning the Champions League.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

After three successive seasons of finishing runners-up, the Gunners finally got their hands on the trophy in an emotional scene after Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke fired them to a  2-1 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. 

Arsenal had already wrapped up their first English title for 22 years when Manchester City were held to a draw by Bournemouth last week. 

“It is very difficult to put it into words,” Gunners boss Arteta said. “What a moment. A lot of emotions, a lot of joy, pride. The manner that we’ve done it represents what the guys are feeling and the reason why this magic happened.

“I’m happy and relieved. We have made some massive steps. We have accomplished a lot of things that have a lot of value. We fell short on three occasions, and that was very painful. But I think that’s what has driven all of us ... it makes it even better.”

But Arteta has no intention of resting on his laurels, saying: “We are the champions, and that brings a lot of confidence and a different kind of presence and energy to it. But another kind of responsibility as well. And my job now, and for everybody at the club, is going to be to lift those standards now and achieve much more, because I think we are capable of doing it.”

Next on the list for Arteta is winning the Champions League for the first time in Arsenal’s history. They face Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Budapest on Saturday. Arteta believes Arsenal can beat holders PSG if they use the positive vibes from the title triumph as motivation. 

“We need that energy to flow,” he said. “We talked already about what we have to do in Budapest, how we’re going to use all the incredible energy that we’re all carrying towards that final.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Victor Wembanyama is fouled by Kenrich Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder. AFP
Wemby turns up the power as Spurs level series
SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
Chet Holmgren tries to steal the ball away from Spurs’ star Victor Wembanyama. REUTERS
Shai sets tone as roaring Thunder strike down Spurs to level series
SPORTS UPDATES
21-05-2026 20:49 HKT
Unai Emery has now won the Europa League five times. AFP
Emery challenges Villa to build on Europa League success
SPORTS UPDATES
21-05-2026 20:38 HKT
Photo: AFP
Coleman Wong fires 15 aces to reach French Open final qualifying round, one win from main draw
SPORTS UPDATES
21-05-2026 04:09 HKT
Bukayo Saka, with Mikel Arteta, relished Arsenal's successful campaign. REUTERS
Arsenal critics 'not laughing anymore' after title triumph, says Saka
SPORTS UPDATES
20-05-2026 19:11 HKT
Southampton were expelled from the Championship playoff final by the English Football League on Tuesday after admitting to filming training sessions of other clubs, including Middlesbrough. REUTERS
Southampton set to pay heaviest price for sporting espionage
SPORTS UPDATES
20-05-2026 16:50 HKT
Jalen Brunson drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade. REUTERS
Brunson points way as Knicks fightback stuns Cavaliers
SPORTS UPDATES
20-05-2026 13:27 HKT
Naegohyang Women’s FC coach Ri Yu Il brushed off questions about the prospect of South Koreans cheering his side. AFP
Forget the crowd, North Koreans in Suwon ‘solely to play football’
SPORTS UPDATES
19-05-2026 17:38 HKT
Victor Wembanyama scores on a dunk. AFP
Wemby walks tall in Spurs' epic double-overtime win over Thunder
SPORTS UPDATES
19-05-2026 17:10 HKT
Loud cheers greet Neymar’s selection during a gala ceremony in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS
Brazil recall ‘important’ Neymar for World Cup
SPORTS UPDATES
19-05-2026 14:07 HKT
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
Raymond Wong.
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
FINANCE
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
Mercury to hit 35 degrees on Tuesday followed by mid-week rain and thunderstorms
NEWS
24-05-2026 15:58 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.