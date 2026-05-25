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SPORTS UPDATES

Wemby turns up the power as Spurs level series

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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Victor Wembanyama is fouled by Kenrich Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder. AFP
Victor Wembanyama is fouled by Kenrich Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder. AFP

Victor Wembanyama scored 33 points and the San Antonio Spurs routed the Oklahoma City Thunder  103-82 to level the NBA Western Conference finals at two games each.

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The 22-year-old French center shot 11-of-22 from the floor, including three-of-seven from three-point range, to go with eight rebounds, five assists, three blocked shots and two steals.

The Spurs enjoyed as much as a 25-point lead as they pulled level at 2-2 in the best-of-seven series. The Thunder had been unbeaten on the road in the playoffs but were foiled in a bid to reach 6-0 by a strong Spurs defensive effort.

“We were not surprised,” said Wembanyama, who credited the Spurs’ domination to watching “a lot of film ... the last 24 to 48 hours.”

League Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 19 points.

Wembanyama sank a half-court shot at the buzzer to give the Spurs a 50-38 half-time lead. He scored 22 points in the first half alone. 

“I need to find ways to impact the game in many areas,” said Wembanyama.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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