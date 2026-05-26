logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Knicks sweep Cavaliers to reach first NBA Finals since 1999

SPORTS UPDATES
43 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Karl-Anthony Towns attempts a shot against Evan Mobley of the Cavaliers. AFP
Karl-Anthony Towns attempts a shot against Evan Mobley of the Cavaliers. AFP

The New York Knicks advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 with a 130-93 victory at Cleveland,  stretching their team-record playoff win streak to 11 games.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 14 rebounds, OG Anunoby added 17 points and reserve Landry Shamet had 16 points with four-of-four three-point shooting to lead the Knicks’ blowout triumph.

“We’re going to enjoy it for a day or two but we’ve got a larger goal here and we’ve got to start locking in,” Shamet said.

New York swept the Cavaliers 4-0 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final and will play for the crown starting June 3.
New York, who won their only NBA titles in 1970 and 1973, will face either defending champions Oklahoma City or San Antonio, who are tied at 2-2 in the Western Conference final.

“We’ve got four more wins to try and go get and we know it’s going to be even harder,” Shamet said. “Being in this position with this team, it’s pretty special.”

The Knicks would have to sweep the finals to equal the NBA record playoff win streak of 15 by the Golden State Warriors in 2017.

“We knew our team was capable of doing this,” Towns said. “All we had to do is put the work in and continue to believe in each other. That’s what we did and that’s why we’re here.”

Jalen Brunson, who was named the series Most Valuable Player with an average 25.5 points, 7.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds, added 15 points for New York, who improved to 12-2 in the playoffs.

“It means a lot, but I wouldn’t be here without my teammates, the belief they had in me,” said Brunson, who was two years old when the Knicks last made the finals, when his father was a guard on the club.

“They give me the confidence. They let me be me. Most importantly, we all believe in each other from top to bottom. It’s an honor to play with them.”

Teammate Josh Hart paid tribute to Brunson. 

“He doesn’t let us get too high or too low,” said Hart. “He wants to make sure we double down on our habits and play this game to win.

“Everybody wants each other to be successful. Everybody is willing to sacrifice for the betterment of the team. When you do that, that’s what makes a great team.”

The Knicks closed the first quarter with an 8-0 run and began the second with 12 unanswered points to lead 50-26.

Shamet made two three-pointers in the pivotal stretch while Brunson and Miles McBride each made a three-pointer as the Knicks seized command.

Another Shamet three-pointer gave the Knicks their largest first-half lead at 61-32 and they overwhelmed the Cavaliers after half-time, forcing 22 turnovers that led to 34 points.

“I’m disappointed for the group,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. “You want to fulfil your expectations. That was disappointing.”

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 31 points.

Knicks coach Mike Brown called his players a “heck of a group.”

“Every single one of the guys on the team has sacrificed. Every single one of the guys on the team has competitive spirit,” said Brown.“Every single one of the guys on the team is connected. Every single one of the guys on the team believe in each other and the process and they all hold me and each other accountable.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Victor Wembanyama is fouled by Kenrich Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder. AFP
Wemby turns up the power as Spurs level series
SPORTS UPDATES
16 hours ago
Mikel Arteta is thrown in the air by players as the Gunners celebrate their Premier League title win at Selhurst Park. AFP
Arteta tells Gunners to bring positive energy to Budapest final
SPORTS UPDATES
16 hours ago
Chet Holmgren tries to steal the ball away from Spurs’ star Victor Wembanyama. REUTERS
Shai sets tone as roaring Thunder strike down Spurs to level series
SPORTS UPDATES
21-05-2026 20:49 HKT
Unai Emery has now won the Europa League five times. AFP
Emery challenges Villa to build on Europa League success
SPORTS UPDATES
21-05-2026 20:38 HKT
Photo: AFP
Coleman Wong fires 15 aces to reach French Open final qualifying round, one win from main draw
SPORTS UPDATES
21-05-2026 04:09 HKT
Bukayo Saka, with Mikel Arteta, relished Arsenal's successful campaign. REUTERS
Arsenal critics 'not laughing anymore' after title triumph, says Saka
SPORTS UPDATES
20-05-2026 19:11 HKT
Southampton were expelled from the Championship playoff final by the English Football League on Tuesday after admitting to filming training sessions of other clubs, including Middlesbrough. REUTERS
Southampton set to pay heaviest price for sporting espionage
SPORTS UPDATES
20-05-2026 16:50 HKT
Jalen Brunson drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade. REUTERS
Brunson points way as Knicks fightback stuns Cavaliers
SPORTS UPDATES
20-05-2026 13:27 HKT
Naegohyang Women’s FC coach Ri Yu Il brushed off questions about the prospect of South Koreans cheering his side. AFP
Forget the crowd, North Koreans in Suwon ‘solely to play football’
SPORTS UPDATES
19-05-2026 17:38 HKT
Victor Wembanyama scores on a dunk. AFP
Wemby walks tall in Spurs' epic double-overtime win over Thunder
SPORTS UPDATES
19-05-2026 17:10 HKT
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
(File Photo)
HK braces for first Very Hot Weather Warning of the year as temperatures set to hit 33 degrees
NEWS
21 hours ago
Raymond Wong.
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
FINANCE
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.