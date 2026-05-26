Knicks sweep Cavaliers to reach first NBA Finals since 1999

The New York Knicks advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 with a 130-93 victory at Cleveland, stretching their team-record playoff win streak to 11 games.

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Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 14 rebounds, OG Anunoby added 17 points and reserve Landry Shamet had 16 points with four-of-four three-point shooting to lead the Knicks’ blowout triumph.

“We’re going to enjoy it for a day or two but we’ve got a larger goal here and we’ve got to start locking in,” Shamet said.

New York swept the Cavaliers 4-0 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final and will play for the crown starting June 3.

New York, who won their only NBA titles in 1970 and 1973, will face either defending champions Oklahoma City or San Antonio, who are tied at 2-2 in the Western Conference final.

“We’ve got four more wins to try and go get and we know it’s going to be even harder,” Shamet said. “Being in this position with this team, it’s pretty special.”

The Knicks would have to sweep the finals to equal the NBA record playoff win streak of 15 by the Golden State Warriors in 2017.

“We knew our team was capable of doing this,” Towns said. “All we had to do is put the work in and continue to believe in each other. That’s what we did and that’s why we’re here.”

Jalen Brunson, who was named the series Most Valuable Player with an average 25.5 points, 7.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds, added 15 points for New York, who improved to 12-2 in the playoffs.

“It means a lot, but I wouldn’t be here without my teammates, the belief they had in me,” said Brunson, who was two years old when the Knicks last made the finals, when his father was a guard on the club.

“They give me the confidence. They let me be me. Most importantly, we all believe in each other from top to bottom. It’s an honor to play with them.”

Teammate Josh Hart paid tribute to Brunson.

“He doesn’t let us get too high or too low,” said Hart. “He wants to make sure we double down on our habits and play this game to win.

“Everybody wants each other to be successful. Everybody is willing to sacrifice for the betterment of the team. When you do that, that’s what makes a great team.”

The Knicks closed the first quarter with an 8-0 run and began the second with 12 unanswered points to lead 50-26.

Shamet made two three-pointers in the pivotal stretch while Brunson and Miles McBride each made a three-pointer as the Knicks seized command.

Another Shamet three-pointer gave the Knicks their largest first-half lead at 61-32 and they overwhelmed the Cavaliers after half-time, forcing 22 turnovers that led to 34 points.

“I’m disappointed for the group,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. “You want to fulfil your expectations. That was disappointing.”

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 31 points.

Knicks coach Mike Brown called his players a “heck of a group.”

“Every single one of the guys on the team has sacrificed. Every single one of the guys on the team has competitive spirit,” said Brown.“Every single one of the guys on the team is connected. Every single one of the guys on the team believe in each other and the process and they all hold me and each other accountable.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE