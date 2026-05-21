Emery challenges Villa to build on Europa League success

Unai Emery urged Aston Villa to use their historic Europa League final triumph against Freiburg as the foundation for an “ambitious” new era.

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Emery’s side ended the club’s 30-year trophy drought with a stylish 3-0 win in Istanbul.

Spectacular first-half goals from Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia put Villa in control before Morgan Rogers netted after the interval to kill off outclassed Freiburg.

Villa’s first trophy since the 1996 League Cup was also their first major European prize in 44 years.

After long spells in the doldrums prior to Emery’s arrival to replace the sacked Steven Gerrard in 2022, Villa are back among the elite both in the English Premier League and Europe.

They have qualified for next season’s Champions League and Emery called on his players and the club’s hierarchy to match his desire to keep Villa in contention for silverware.

“I am myself ambitious and of course I need support – the owners, everyone that works in the club. Development is everything,” he said.

“The players are following us. We are doing it together. But we must try to set this ambition, being clear and realistic. As a team, ambitious and improving. This is our next step.

“We are getting stronger but we are trying to be demanding. Next year we will play in Champions League and the Premier League is the most difficult in the world. This is the challenge.”

Emery has now won the Europa League five times after leading Sevilla to the trophy three times and clinching it once with Villarreal. “It’s fantastic. Europe gave us a lot. For myself as well. I’m always very grateful for Europe,” he said.

Villa last won a major continental trophy when they stunned Bayern Munich to win the 1982 European Cup.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE