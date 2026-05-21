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Coleman Wong fires 15 aces to reach French Open final qualifying round, one win from main draw

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Hong Kong's top tennis player Coleman Wong moved within one victory of a second consecutive French Open main draw appearance after battling past Czech Zdenek Kolar 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 in the second round of qualifying on Wednesday.

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Facing the 29-year-old Kolar, a clay-court specialist with six ATP Challenger titles on the surface, Wong saved his best for the deciding set. After splitting the first two sets, the Hong Kong youngster fired six aces in the final set alone, finishing the match with 15 aces overall to power through 6-1.

Wong edged a tight first set by breaking in the 12th game to take it 7-5, before Kolar showed his clay-court prowess by breaking twice to claim the second set 6-2.

Wong will next face 21-year-old Bolivian Juan Carlos Prado Angelo, ranked 178th in the world, in the final qualifying round for a place in the main draw.

Coleman Wong French Open qualifying aces

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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