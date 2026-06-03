Causeway Bay water pipe burst causes road closure, traffic disruption

A burst underground water pipe flooded part of Causeway Bay on Wednesday morning, leading to heavy traffic in the area during rush hour.

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The incident occurred around 6.02 am on Leighton Road, where the 450-millimeter fresh water main ruptured, sending large amounts of water mixed with sand and mud gushing onto the road surface.

Police were alerted to the site and located an affected area measuring approximately 5 meters by 5 meters near Canal Road West.

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The Water Supplies Department was notified to shut off the valve and begin emergency repairs to restore traffic.

According to authorities, the leakage may have been caused by another contractor's road maintenance work nearby this morning.

To minimize the impact on road users, the department noted that the full water pipe repairs will be conducted during nighttime non-peak hours.

It is confirmed that the water supply remains unaffected.

The Transport Department announced that partial lanes on Leighton Road heading toward North Point have been closed, and motorists are advised to use the remaining lanes

Heavy traffic congestion has been reported in the area, with authorities urging drivers to seek alternative routes.