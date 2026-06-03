logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Causeway Bay water pipe burst causes road closure, traffic disruption

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A burst underground water pipe flooded part of Causeway Bay on Wednesday morning, leading to heavy traffic in the area during rush hour. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred around 6.02 am on Leighton Road, where the 450-millimeter fresh water main ruptured, sending large amounts of water mixed with sand and mud gushing onto the road surface. 

Police were alerted to the site and located an affected area measuring approximately 5 meters by 5 meters near Canal Road West.

+4

The Water Supplies Department was notified to shut off the valve and begin emergency repairs to restore traffic.

According to authorities, the leakage may have been caused by another contractor's road maintenance work nearby this morning. 

To minimize the impact on road users, the department noted that the full water pipe repairs will be conducted during nighttime non-peak hours. 

It is confirmed that the water supply remains unaffected.

The Transport Department announced that partial lanes on Leighton Road heading toward North Point have been closed, and motorists are advised to use the remaining lanes

Heavy traffic congestion has been reported in the area, with authorities urging drivers to seek alternative routes.

water pipe burstCauseway Bay

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Causeway Bay commercial property compulsory sale fails
PROPERTY
02-04-2026 11:55 HKT
Police raid Causeway Bay beauty salon over alleged illegal medical practice, 2 women arrested
NEWS
27-03-2026 04:53 HKT
Some street shops in Causeway Bay see rental value stabilized
PROPERTY
16-03-2026 17:18 HKT
Govt proposes to install anti-collision barriers in Causeway Bay to prevent vehicle attacks
NEWS
13-01-2026 18:59 HKT
US woman arrested for theft, assault after caught with suitcase in Causeway Bay
NEWS
02-01-2026 00:12 HKT
logo
(Video) Billboard fire at Lee Theatre Plaza prompts road closures in Causeway Bay
NEWS
25-11-2025 14:29 HKT
logo
Be my girlfriend: YouTuber arrested after dragging woman through Causeway Bay streets
NEWS
30-09-2025 19:49 HKT
(File Photo)
Esprit catwalks its way back to Causeway Bay this Nov
NEWS
18-09-2025 17:31 HKT
Teaming up with Natalie Tong may has been seen by observers as a deliberate strategy by 33Cubread to capitalize on the 'fan economy.'
Natalie Tong-endorsed 33Cubread enters high-stakes CWB 'bakery warzone' with quality at its core
FINANCE
31-08-2025 18:38 HKT
Hysan Place
Beat the heat with kid-friendly activities: from “animal care intern” to the fantasyland of Eric Carle, Mamuang and Harry Potter
ARTS & CULTURE
01-08-2025 10:30 HKT
Former Hong Kong weather chief beats record heatwave without air conditioning
NEWS
20 hours ago
(file photo)
Pakistani teacher charged over nude selfies sent to Form One student
NEWS
02-06-2026 14:59 HKT
Couple arrested after newborn left without birth certificate for two months
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.