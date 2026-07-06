MTRC to invite EOI for Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project

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Central Residence By The Park to tender a four-bedroom unit on Sunday
17-06-2026 17:25 HKT
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells two units for over HK$300 mln
16-06-2026 14:34 HKT
Smart and Green Mass Transit System in East Kowloon to tender in July
12-06-2026 21:30 HKT
Put your wallet away: Free rides and venues to mark July 1 handover
09-06-2026 13:57 HKT
CK Asset's 21 Borrett Road phase 2 puts 66 units into the market
02-06-2026 16:15 HKT
MTRC to launch more land according to market situation: Jacob Kam
27-05-2026 16:14 HKT
MTR to enhance train services during Buddha’s Birthday long weekend
20-05-2026 13:11 HKT
A residential site in Tung Chung draws six bids in tender
15-05-2026 17:39 HKT
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
New Territories to hit 38 degrees Celsius as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan
05-07-2026 18:37 HKT