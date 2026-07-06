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PROPERTY

MTRC to invite EOI for Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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MTR Corporation (0066) will invite developers to submit an expression of interest for the Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two Property Development on Tuesday, which is expected to become the largest project for tender in nearly 40 years

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The 3.02 million-square-foot site features a maximum residential gross floor area of about 2.69 million sq ft and a maximum commercial gross floor area of 334,757 sq ft, which could offer 5,510 residential units.

Located on the eastern bank of the Tuen Mun River and adjacent to the MTR A16 Station of the Tuen Mun South Extension under construction, the project will also be developed as a composite development comprising shopping and community facilities alongside a public transport interchange.

MTRC noted that the Tuen Mun South Extension, extending the Tuen Ma Line from Tuen Mun Station via the Station to the Tuen Mun South community, is targeted for completion in 2030.

The submission will be closed at 2 pm on July 13.

After receipt of EOIs, MTRC will draw up a shortlist of developers to be invited to submit formal tender proposals for the project, while developers can choose to bid for the future ownership arrangements of the commercial portion of it.

Last year, Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016) won the bid for 601,000-sq-ft Tuen Mun A16 Station Package One Property Development for about HK$1.76 billion, or HK$2.922 per sq ft.

MTRMTRCTuen Mun A16tender

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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