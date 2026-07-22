logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

$160,000 a month and still struggling? Fintech worker sparks debate on middle-class anxiety

SOCIAL BUZZ
50 mins ago

by

Angela Shen

logo
logo
logo
(file photo)
(file photo)

A fintech worker who earns HK$80,000 a month, with his wife bringing their combined income to HK$160,000, says he still feels like a beggar, sparking debate over money management and middle-class anxiety.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A poster recently shared the plight of his friend, who works in the fintech sector in Central, Hong Kong’s financial hub. The friend earns HK$80,000 a month, while his combined household income with his wife reaches HK$160,000. Despite this, he describes his financial situation as “like a beggar.”

The friend shared a detailed breakdown of his monthly expenses with the poster, showing how the HK$160,000 is spent. “Their monthly mortgage payment for a two-bedroom apartment on Hong Kong Island is HK$50,000; household expenses for both parents amount to HK$30,000; their son’s international kindergarten and extracurricular activities cost HK$30,000; and car payments and related expenses for two vehicles total HK$20,000,” the poster wrote.

The four core items total HK$130,000 per month, leaving little after taxes, the poster added.

“I don’t even dare to fall sick,” the friend told the poster. If I lose my job and cash flow stops for three months, my family will go bankrupt immediately.”

The post drew a wide range of responses. Some netizens empathized, sharing similar experiences of living from paycheck to paycheck under the burden of mortgages and family.

Yet many others criticized the couple for overconsumption and poor financial planning. Commenters pointed out that no one forced them to buy an expensive apartment, allocate such a large sum to household expenses, enroll their child in an international school, or own two cars in Hong Kong.

Some netizens said the couple had fallen into what they called a “middle-class trap,” a socially prescribed script of success that drives people to take on high fixed costs out of comparison and a desire for status labels.

The poster echoed these sentiments. “The socially constructed ‘template for success’ is deeply ingrained,” he wrote. “Not following it makes you feel like an outcast. By the time you realize the burden is too heavy, it’s already hard to pull your foot out.”

Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKEX
HSI closes below 25,000 points, weighed by Tencent's 7pc decline
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Visitors line up near the booth for Xiaohongshu app at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Casey Hall
Xiaohongshu denies IPO rumours amid compliance disputes
FINANCE
2 hours ago
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong stocks drop at noon, Tencent down 5pc
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Zhongji Innolight
China's Zhongji Innolight seeks $55 billion Hong Kong listing, Asia's No. 2 in 2026
FINANCE
7 hours ago
HKEX
Hang Seng Index falls below 25,000 points at open
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Hang Seng Bank and HSBC
HSBC integrates seven departments in HK after taking Hang Seng Bank private: report
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Hong Kong's June CPI remains at 2 percent
FINANCE
21-07-2026 17:41 HKT
HKEX
Hong Kong stocks close lower, Zhipu AI surges 36pc
FINANCE
21-07-2026 16:46 HKT
HKEX pushes listing reforms: confidential filings and lower market cap for start-ups
FINANCE
21-07-2026 16:23 HKT
source: AI-generated
Bride slammed after complaining about friend’s $1,000 cash gift at luxury hotel wedding
SOCIAL BUZZ
21-07-2026 14:41 HKT
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
22 hours ago
Charmaine Sheh pays tribute to Patrick Tse, recalls his warmth and generosity
ENTERTAINMENT
21-07-2026 11:57 HKT
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 15:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.