(Video) Chinese tourist removed from Kuala Lumpur airport after attempted breach of restricted gate

A Chinese woman was forcibly removed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after allegedly attempting to enter a restricted departure area without a valid ticket, according to Malaysian media.

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A video circulating on social media on May 16 showed the woman causing a disturbance at Terminal 1, shouting and trying to pass through an automated immigration gate despite not having a boarding pass. Airport staff intervened and stopped her from proceeding further.

In the footage, she is seen lying on the floor and repeatedly shouting “don’t push me” as security personnel restrain her. She was later carried away by four female auxiliary police officers.

Malaysian police said the incident took place at about 1.35am on May 16. The woman, a Chinese national who entered Malaysia on April 30 as a tourist, allegedly attempted to breach a restricted area after reportedly being unable to afford a return flight.

She has since been brought before a magistrates’ court in Sepang to assist investigations. She faces charges under laws governing restricted and prohibited areas. If convicted, she could be fined up to 1,000 ringgit (about HK$1,800), jailed for up to two years, or both.