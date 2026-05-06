Tourist conduct during Golden Week fuels debate in Hong Kong

Hong Kong is expected to receive around one million mainland tourists during the mainland China Golden Week holiday, with popular tourist sites across the city turning into busy photo spots. However, a series of incidents involving tourist behavior has sparked public debate, drawing criticism from both local residents and mainland social media users.

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Trail sign photo triggers backlash

A mainland tourist has come under scrutiny after posting photos on social media showing her holding a MacLehose Trail sign while posing for pictures, describing it as a “perfect tourist shot.”

The post quickly went viral, with many online users questioning whether the sign had been removed or damaged to facilitate the photos. Critics accused the act of potentially amounting to criminal damage, with some calling for police investigation.

The tourist later responded, claiming the sign was already loose and had fallen off, and that she merely picked it up for a photo. She denied any wrongdoing, but the explanation failed to convince many online commentators. Her social media accounts have since been set to private.

Similar poses involving hiking trail signage have also been observed on mainland platforms, though it is unclear when they were taken or whether some may involve AI-generated content.

MTR stations see congestion and alleged fare evasion

Urban transport hubs have also drawn attention during the holiday period. Videos circulating online appear to show some tourists entering MTR stations by bending and slipping through fare gates in suspected attempts to avoid payment.

At busy stations including Causeway Bay, Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui, large groups of tourists were seen sitting or resting on station floors, with some areas reportedly obstructing pedestrian flow during peak hours.

There were also reports of tourists using public charging sockets inside stations for electronic devices, raising concerns over possible offences relating to electricity theft under local law.

Inside train compartments, tourists were seen squatting in aisles or occupying multiple seats, while others reportedly crowded into single seats, causing discomfort to nearby commuters. Isolated incidents of children urinating on platforms were also reported, with suggestions that some families were unable to locate toilets in time.

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Online debate over conduct and perception

Some widely shared photo poses, including gestures inspired by Hong Kong films, also drew attention after being linked to minor disruptions in public areas.

Reactions online have been mixed. While some mainland users criticized the behavior as “embarrassing” and urged tourists to act more responsibly, others questioned whether the criticism reflects discrimination against mainland visitors.

At the same time, some mainland netizens and mainland-born residents in Hong Kong urged greater mutual understanding, stressing that tourists should respect local laws and norms, and warning against conflating criticism of behavior with broader accusations of bias.