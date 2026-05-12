Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week

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Weekend showers and cooler weather ahead, Observatory says
07-05-2026 18:01 HKT
Rainy spell to hit city, Observatory warns
23-04-2026 18:11 HKT
Cool and showery Lantern Festival expected as cold front nears
02-03-2026 14:13 HKT
HK braces a cold start to 2026 with overnight 10-degree drop
01-01-2026 16:46 HKT
HK braces for post-new year chill as temperatures to plunge 8 degrees
28-12-2025 14:34 HKT
Starvation fears as more heavy rain threaten flood-ruined Indonesia
06-12-2025 16:33 HKT
Mercury to dip to 17 degrees on Tue: Observatory
12-11-2025 14:17 HKT
T3 signal to be hoisted at 5.20pm: Observatory
20-10-2025 12:52 HKT
HK greets 'Cold dew' with record heat of 32.3 degrees
08-10-2025 15:51 HKT
HKO warns widespread heavy rain may affect territory within hours
17-09-2025 05:43 HKT
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says
11-05-2026 13:30 HKT
Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades
11-05-2026 18:07 HKT