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NEWS

Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week

NEWS
2 hours ago
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The Observatory has forecast that heavy rain and squally thunderstorms will hit the city later this week, as a trough of low pressure and upper-air disturbance moves into the region.

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The forecaster reported that an anticyclone aloft brought sunny and hot weather, with temperatures reaching a high of 31.6 degrees Celsius by noon today — the hottest day recorded so far this year.

The nine-day forecast indicates that hot weather and sunny intervals will persist on Wednesday, although some light showers are expected.

A trough of low pressure will form over central China and edge closer to the coast of southern China gradually. Under the influence of upper-air disturbances, there will be heavy showers and squally thunderstorms over the coastal areas on Thursday (May 14) and Friday (May 15). 

The trough of low pressure is expected to linger over the northern part of the South China Sea during the weekend.

Observatoryheavy rain

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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