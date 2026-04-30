Buying all tickets guarantees $60m profit? Record $228m Mark Six jackpot fuels ‘winning bug’ debate

A record HK$228 million Mark Six snowball draw this Saturday (May 2) has triggered intense online discussion, with bettors debating so-called “winning strategies” and statistical loopholes as jackpot fever grips the city.

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On local forums, one viral post claimed the lottery contains a “bug,” arguing that since there are about 13.98 million possible 6-from-49 combinations, buying every ticket would cost roughly HK$139 million at HK$10 per line. With the top prize standing at HK$228 million, the user suggested this could theoretically lock in a profit of around HK$60 million.

The claim quickly drew attention, with some users jokingly praising the “discovery” and others rushing to declare they had already gone “all in,” sparking a wave of mock “crowding-out” jokes about everyone losing once too many people join the same plan.

Critics, however, were quick to dismantle the idea, pointing out a key flaw: jackpots are often shared. Historical draws show multiple winners splitting top prizes, meaning no guaranteed payout even if all combinations were covered.

As the debate evolved, another more technical thread gained traction, focusing on “expected value” strategies. The argument suggests that while all number combinations have identical odds, returns could be maximized by avoiding commonly chosen numbers—such as birthdays (1–31), repeated lucky digits, or pattern-based selections.

One user attempted to identify “less popular” choices, favoring numbers ending in 4 and compiling a set of 18 “cold numbers,” including 34, 44 and 49. The idea was that selecting from this pool could reduce the chance of splitting the jackpot if successful.

However, the approach was met with skepticism from many users, who noted that it does not increase the probability of winning, only potentially reduces prize-sharing. Others warned that once such “strategies” go viral, their advantage disappears as more players adopt them.

“Even if your maths works, you still need to hit the jackpot first,” one commenter summed up.