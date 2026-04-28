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SOCIAL BUZZ

Saved credit cards exploited in online shopping account breaches

SOCIAL BUZZ
49 mins ago
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Hong Kong users have reported online shopping account breaches, with attackers allegedly using stored credit card details to make unauthorized purchases on major platforms, according to Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard.

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In one case shared on social media, a user said he received bank alerts for two transactions totaling over HK$4,400 made via his HKTVmall account. Items purchased included household goods such as a kettle, air purifier filters and baby formula.

The victim said his registered email had been changed without authorization, allowing hackers to use his saved payment details to place orders.

A subsequent online search showed he was not an isolated case, with similar incidents reported by other users. Despite earlier media reports, victims continue to emerge.

He urged users to remove stored credit card information from shopping accounts as a precaution.

Another user reported a similar case involving a travel booking platform, where hackers allegedly changed account details and attempted to purchase tickets and dining vouchers. The transactions were later blocked after bank verification failed.

The incidents have sparked concern online, with users warning that some platforms may automatically store credit card details after first use.

In response, HKTVmall said it became aware of the case through social media and received a complaint on April 23. It confirmed the disputed orders were not placed by the account holder, and said it had cancelled the orders and issued a full refund.

The company also advised the user to change passwords, remove stored payment methods and contact the bank to cancel the card.

A cybersecurity expert said the incidents could involve malware on users’ devices, allowing hackers to access stored credentials, change account emails and make purchases remotely.

He advised users to keep antivirus software updated and avoid clicking suspicious links.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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