Food-sharing group accused of becoming ‘food waste hub’

A Hong Kong Facebook food-sharing group originally set up to reduce food waste and redistribute surplus food is facing criticism after users began posting items such as leftover chicken bones, pork bones, soup residue and expired snacks.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The group, which has around 100,000 members, was intended to encourage the donation of surplus food to those in need. However, it has recently seen a growing number of posts offering what many describe as “food waste-level” items.

Posts include soup residue, eaten chicken and pork bones, and partially consumed food sealed in plastic bags and offered for free collection. Some users have also shared opened biscuits, stale chips and chocolates past their “best before” dates, insisting they are “still edible.”

Most listings carry disclaimers such as “free to collect, food safety at own risk.”

In one post, a user offered a half-eaten spring roll and a dumpling left over from a restaurant meal, writing: “Don’t waste it — anyone want it?”

Others have shared party leftovers including chicken wings, fried rice and salads, while some have offered pantry items that had been opened and stored for weeks.

While some members welcomed the posts, others questioned whether the group has drifted from its original purpose.

A family doctor warned that such food items may pose significant health risks, particularly in warmer weather.

He said expired dry food, cooked leftovers left at room temperature, and improperly stored opened snacks may contain bacteria or toxins that are not always visible.

Food left at room temperature for more than two hours in hot and humid conditions can become a breeding ground for bacteria, he added, noting that reheating may not fully eliminate toxins.

Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, pregnant women and chronic patients, face higher risks of food poisoning.

He advised that only properly packaged, unexpired and temperature-controlled items such as sealed dry goods or canned food should be shared.