logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Food-sharing group accused of becoming ‘food waste hub’

SOCIAL BUZZ
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A Hong Kong Facebook food-sharing group originally set up to reduce food waste and redistribute surplus food is facing criticism after users began posting items such as leftover chicken bones, pork bones, soup residue and expired snacks.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The group, which has around 100,000 members, was intended to encourage the donation of surplus food to those in need. However, it has recently seen a growing number of posts offering what many describe as “food waste-level” items.

Posts include soup residue, eaten chicken and pork bones, and partially consumed food sealed in plastic bags and offered for free collection. Some users have also shared opened biscuits, stale chips and chocolates past their “best before” dates, insisting they are “still edible.”

Most listings carry disclaimers such as “free to collect, food safety at own risk.”

In one post, a user offered a half-eaten spring roll and a dumpling left over from a restaurant meal, writing: “Don’t waste it — anyone want it?”

Others have shared party leftovers including chicken wings, fried rice and salads, while some have offered pantry items that had been opened and stored for weeks.

While some members welcomed the posts, others questioned whether the group has drifted from its original purpose.

A family doctor warned that such food items may pose significant health risks, particularly in warmer weather.

He said expired dry food, cooked leftovers left at room temperature, and improperly stored opened snacks may contain bacteria or toxins that are not always visible.

Food left at room temperature for more than two hours in hot and humid conditions can become a breeding ground for bacteria, he added, noting that reheating may not fully eliminate toxins.

Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, pregnant women and chronic patients, face higher risks of food poisoning.

He advised that only properly packaged, unexpired and temperature-controlled items such as sealed dry goods or canned food should be shared.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Pork up for grabs: Yuen Long butcher’s Beyblade challenge goes viral
SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
source: Facebook
$3,200 dinner, no second date: ‘Post-70s’ woman blocks younger man after meal
SOCIAL BUZZ
18 hours ago
Saved credit cards exploited in online shopping account breaches
SOCIAL BUZZ
28-04-2026 13:47 HKT
Mainland-style ‘walking group’ sparks noise complaints in Tseung Kwan O park
SOCIAL BUZZ
27-04-2026 14:08 HKT
Group betting trend grows as $228m Mark Six jackpot sparks collective craze
SOCIAL BUZZ
27-04-2026 13:11 HKT
logo
(Video) Man pushes couple to ground, argues with tattooed boyfriend at Diamond Hill MTR station
SOCIAL BUZZ
27-04-2026 01:34 HKT
source: Threads
When Light Rail meets ox carts: AI revives ancient Chinese scroll with Hong Kong twist
SOCIAL BUZZ
24-04-2026 18:20 HKT
logo
(Video) Mid-air altercation turns into ‘in-flight spectacle’ on AirAsia flight
SOCIAL BUZZ
23-04-2026 18:25 HKT
$228 million Mark Six snowball draw sparks online ‘tail-number’ theory
SOCIAL BUZZ
23-04-2026 16:08 HKT
Taiwanese eatery in Hong Kong ditches table-sharing in favor of dining experience
SOCIAL BUZZ
22-04-2026 18:16 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Stephen Fung sells 63 Pokfulam flat for $7.05m, losing 16% after multiple price cuts
PROPERTY
11 hours ago
Temperatures set to fall to 20°C as cold front brings cooler weather and days of rain
NEWS
28-04-2026 13:07 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.