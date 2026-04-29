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SOCIAL BUZZ

$3,200 ‘date claim’ by ‘Post-70s’ woman turns into group meal in online twist

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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A HK$3,200 dinner “date claim” by a self-described woman born in the 1970s, who described herself as a “middle-aged Hong Kong woman,” has sparked an online storm before taking a dramatic twist, after it was later revealed to be a group meal with friends.

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In her original post, the woman shared a photo of a restaurant receipt and described the dinner in Tsim Sha Tsui as a luxury date arranged through a dating group, allegedly involving a younger, muscular man. She later said she found the man “not her type” due to his age and blocked him immediately after the meal.

The post quickly went viral, with netizens questioning the authenticity of the encounter and accusing her of staging the story for attention.

The situation escalated when she later edited her post, claiming the entire account had been fabricated and insisting the dinner was in fact a casual group meal with two friends. She uploaded another version of the receipt showing three diners, along with a blurred group photo, suggesting no male companion was involved.

However, the story took another sharp turn when the so-called “paying knight” — the muscular man originally mentioned — broke his silence publicly. He denied ever meeting the woman or attending the dinner, insisting he had been wrongly drawn into the controversy. He also urged netizens to “use their brains” and accused others of distorting the facts.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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